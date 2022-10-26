Elon Musk Confirms Plan to Add Youtube Clone to Twitter

Elon Musk has confirmed that after taking over Twitter he will add a clone of Youtube to Twitter.

Nextbigfuture wrote how it would be simple to combine Starlink generation 2 backhaul bandwidth capabilities to enable video with Twitter.

SpaceX Starlink just passed 250,000 users in April and is now about 1 million users. Starlink could be around 1.5 million users by the end of 2022 and could reach 200-300 million users by 2025.

The generation 2 Starlink satellites will be able to handle the entire internet. Elon Musk will have space satellites for a global communications backbone.

Future Starlink satellites will likely weigh around one ton (~2200 lb) each, be capable of a maximum individual bandwidth of some 60-80 Gbps, and have solar arrays capable of supplying something like 15-20 kilowatts to power an army of antennas. If SpaceX ultimately wins FCC approval, the ~30,000 satellite Starlink Gen2 constellation as proposed would have a total instantaneous bandwidth of at least 500 terabits per second (Tbps) over land (~1800 Tbps including ocean coverage). As of 2020, the total installed bandwidth of global internet infrastructure was estimated to be 600 Tbps.

Youtube makes about $25-30 billion of revenue annually. Twitter makes about $4-5 billion in revenue annually.

SpaceX has talked about launching Gen 2 satellites twice a month in 2023. This would enable SpaceX to have thousands of Gen 2 satellites in orbit by the end of 2023. This would enable direct orbit to earth text and voice communication service for hundreds of million people (a few million at a time). It would also mean about ten to twenty percent of the complete Gen 2 infrastructure. This would be about 200-300 Tbps of global bandwidth.

See more It is INSANE that Twitter has not currently implemented a YouTube clone. HALF my tweets are links to YouTube videos. Twitter does not capture any value here. If users could watch monetized videos on Twitter, Twitter would capture ad revs and massively increase 💰. — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) October 25, 2022

See more 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2022

See more Oh my. Would be great for YouTube to have some competition. So the new Twitter will be tweets + videos + payments + WeChat? The everything app? — Dave Lee (@heydave7) October 25, 2022