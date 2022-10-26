Elon Musk Confirms Plan to Add Youtube Clone to Twitter



Elon Musk has confirmed that after taking over Twitter he will add a clone of Youtube to Twitter.

Nextbigfuture wrote how it would be simple to combine Starlink generation 2 backhaul bandwidth capabilities to enable video with Twitter.

SpaceX Starlink just passed 250,000 users in April and is now about 1 million users. Starlink could be around 1.5 million users by the end of 2022 and could reach 200-300 million users by 2025.

The generation 2 Starlink satellites will be able to handle the entire internet. Elon Musk will have space satellites for a global communications backbone.

Future Starlink satellites will likely weigh around one ton (~2200 lb) each, be capable of a maximum individual bandwidth of some 60-80 Gbps, and have solar arrays capable of supplying something like 15-20 kilowatts to power an army of antennas. If SpaceX ultimately wins FCC approval, the ~30,000 satellite Starlink Gen2 constellation as proposed would have a total instantaneous bandwidth of at least 500 terabits per second (Tbps) over land (~1800 Tbps including ocean coverage). As of 2020, the total installed bandwidth of global internet infrastructure was estimated to be 600 Tbps.

Youtube makes about $25-30 billion of revenue annually. Twitter makes about $4-5 billion in revenue annually.

SpaceX has talked about launching Gen 2 satellites twice a month in 2023. This would enable SpaceX to have thousands of Gen 2 satellites in orbit by the end of 2023. This would enable direct orbit to earth text and voice communication service for hundreds of million people (a few million at a time). It would also mean about ten to twenty percent of the complete Gen 2 infrastructure. This would be about 200-300 Tbps of global bandwidth.

