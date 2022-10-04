Elon Will Pay Full Price for Twitter $TSLA

Elon Musk has agreed to pay full price for Twitter. This will end the trial and lift the uncertainty.

Elon is overpaying and there are more Bots on Twitter but the pro-deal Delaware judge does not care.

Elon did not like bad deal he made but it was too late.

See more Elon agreeing to go forward to buy $TWTR at $54.20/share makes sense. The pre-trial rulings have not gone Elon’s way. My sense is TWTR wouldn’t bend on the $54.20/share price and a pro-deal judge. This allows Elon to avoid being deposed Thurs and Fri. $tsla — Gary Black (@garyblack00) October 4, 2022

Elon will have to take comfort in firing the board and the executives and Twitter and transforming it into a WeChat-like business model.

See more I just realized I’m getting fired — Parag Agrawal (@NotParagAgrawal) October 4, 2022

The new Elon Twitter will work well with SpaceX Starlink and Tesla in car entertainment.

I had a video that explains how the Twitter bots were hiding a decline in real Twitter users.



The Gen2 STARLINK satellites will go up in large numbers in 2024 and those will be able to backhaul a social media video service.