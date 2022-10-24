Indonesia Innovation Agency and Thorcon Agree to Build Experimental Molten Salt Reactor

ThorCon Power’s main investor, Chris Anderson, who is also the manager of TED Talks and a friend of Elon Musk, and Operations Director of PT ThorCon Power Indonesia , Bob S Effendi, held an audience with the Head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) , Laksana Tri Handoko.

BRIN together with ThorCon agreed to jointly develop and build an experimental nuclear power plant based on Molten Salt Reactor technology.

When the experimental nuclear power plant operating license from Bapeten is obtained, they are targeting 2030 for commercial operations,

BRIN has authority in Indonesia’s Nuclear Energy Law for the construction of non-commercial reactors or experimental nuclear power plants.

ThorCon Power’s main investor stated that ThorCon’s readiness to carry out full funding privately or without the state budget related to this Rp 17 trillion project can be realized as long as the Indonesian government can provide support in the form of

legal certainty.

“What makes ThorCon’s TMSR-500 design interesting is that it is able to provide a new generation of reactors that are low pressure compared to other reactors. In addition, if it is operational, it can produce a large amount of power at a low cost,” said Chris.

Nextbigfuture has a couple of videos explaining molten salt nuclear power. One focuses on nuclear fusion projects but mentions the molten salt reactors and the other focuses on molten salt and the leading projects including Thorcon.