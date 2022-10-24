ThorCon Power’s main investor, Chris Anderson, who is also the manager of TED Talks and a friend of Elon Musk, and Operations Director of PT ThorCon Power Indonesia , Bob S Effendi, held an audience with the Head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) , Laksana Tri Handoko.
BRIN together with ThorCon agreed to jointly develop and build an experimental nuclear power plant based on Molten Salt Reactor technology.
When the experimental nuclear power plant operating license from Bapeten is obtained, they are targeting 2030 for commercial operations,
BRIN has authority in Indonesia’s Nuclear Energy Law for the construction of non-commercial reactors or experimental nuclear power plants.
ThorCon Power’s main investor stated that ThorCon’s readiness to carry out full funding privately or without the state budget related to this Rp 17 trillion project can be realized as long as the Indonesian government can provide support in the form of
legal certainty.
“What makes ThorCon’s TMSR-500 design interesting is that it is able to provide a new generation of reactors that are low pressure compared to other reactors. In addition, if it is operational, it can produce a large amount of power at a low cost,” said Chris.
Nextbigfuture has a couple of videos explaining molten salt nuclear power. One focuses on nuclear fusion projects but mentions the molten salt reactors and the other focuses on molten salt and the leading projects including Thorcon.
4 thoughts on “Indonesia Innovation Agency and Thorcon Agree to Build Experimental Molten Salt Reactor”
I note how the article avoids the word “thorium”.
That is noticeable. Mind you, one nice thing about a molten salt reactor is that you can continuously alter the fuel composition. They could start out with mildly enriched Uranium, and then transition to Thorium.
For decades now, the only thing the nuclear industry has really needed was for governments to get out of the way, and reliably so.
Mind, in the US part of “getting out of the way” will have to be stopping financially punishing baseline power producers by purchasing non-dispachable “renewable” energy, and giving it grid priority. You can’t economically run a baseline plant if you have to dump the power every time the wind gusts or the sun comes out from behind a cloud.
“this Rp 17 trillion ($1B) project can be realized as long as the Indonesian government can provide support in the form of legal certainty.”
Shop for a government that will let us do what we cannot in any country with an actual nuke program… did Indonesia not do what the WHO recommended in 2020? I imagine IAEA would be involved – deferred to actually.