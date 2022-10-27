Next Generation AbramsX Tank

The General Dynamics Land Systems Abrams X is a main battle tank for the next generation, featuring reduced weight for improved mobility and transportability and delivering the same tactical range as the M1A2 Abrams with 50% less fuel consumption. The AbramsX’s hybrid power pack supports the U.S. Army’s climate and electrification strategies, enhances silent watch capability and even allows for some silent mobility. With a reduced crew size and AI-enabled lethality, survivability, mobility, manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) and autonomous capabilities, AbramsX can be a key node in lethal battlefield networks and serve as a bridge from Abrams SEPv3 and SEPv4 to a future tank.

AbramsX has an ability to function at 60-tons which is 12-tons less than an existing 72-ton upgraded Abrams. This massively increases mobility, deployability and speed for combat maneuvers, yet the AbramsX architecture also allows for additional add-on heavy armor protection if a given threat circumstance requires it.

The C17 carries a maximum payload is 170,900lb (77,519kg) with 18 pallet positions. Three Bradley armoured vehicles comprise one deployment load on the C-17. The US Army M1A1 main battle tank can be carried with other vehicles. It would be easier to transport one 60 ton tank with 17.5 tons of ammo, supplies or other support vehicles and troops.

It will have a reduced crew size and AI-enabled lethality, survivability, mobility, manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T) and autonomous capabilities.

They also showed off their StrykerX concept.

The StrykerX technology demonstrator brings to the Stryker family of vehicles capabilities such as silent movement, silent watch, exportable electric power and reduced fuel consumption via a hybrid diesel-electric power pack. StrykerX features a side-by-side crew compartment and more space for the infantry squad. Soldiers inside StrykerX are protected by an integrated Active Protection System and advanced electronic architecture with cyber defense. StrykerX’s array of sensors provide its occupants 360-degree situational awareness and see-through armor capability.