SpaceX is offering high speed in-flight Starlink internet to commercial airlines and private airplanes.
High-speed, low-latency, in-flight internet will cost each airplane $12,500/mo-$25,000/mo with a one-time hardware cost of $150,000. Deliveries will start 2023.
Starlink has been available for cruise ships and private ships with up to 350 Mbps download while at sea. $5,000/mo with a one-time hardware cost of $10,000 for two high performance terminals.
6 thoughts on “Over 3500 Starlink Satellites and 2023 Airplanes Can Have High Speed Internet”
Airlines will cheerfully pay these prices. In flight WiFi is a serious money maker for airlines.
Googling this…
Looks like the hardware is very different from the ground based antennas we have seen so far. For aircraft, they use a big, square, phased antenna that must be mounted on the exterior of the aircraft. The renderings show something that must affect aerodynamics.
The hardware kit also includes the wifi network stuff, power supplies etc. for the interior and connection to the users. Some airliners have already signed up for it.
Is this is just charging what the market will bear? Would StarLink on an aircraft really use up that much more bandwidth or otherwise be ~100x harder to support?
OTOH, if you get an airliner or two flying overhead, does your residential StarLink peformance fall flat for a while, due to their high demand?
Most likely yes. These are high tier customers paying a good buck for the service.
They are probably assuming a continuous growth of satellites and bandwidth, to accomodate the needs of these customers and the rest.
Its a simple mathematical case:
1. Each Starlink v1.0/V1.5 can support upto 20Gbps
2. Currently every Starlink sat cover a moving area of ~200,000 KM^2 (that number will go down as more sats are launched)
3. 200 passengers streaming videos will easily use all 350mbps per airplane
4. If the residential Starlink terminal is near major air traffic routes then there might be several 10s planes above its 200,000 KM^2 area
5. Thus planes combined may take as high as 10Gbps, or half the avilable bandwidth.
6. As we already know, in many areas Starlink have to many costumers taking down the avilable capacity per user, adding planes to this will cause an avoidable disturbances to the service quality.
Note: Since airliners move slowly, it will take some time until most of the planes will have Starlink installed. In the meanwhile SpaceX will hopefully start massive deployment of Starlink V2.0 each with 4-5X capacity. The affect of a much smaller service area per sat, and much higher capacity, will mean fewer planes that takes only a small portion of the total BW, maybe as small as 5%.
Aircraft can cache the movies on offer, plus major news/talk feeds before they load. Web surfing doesn’t use much bandwidth. If there’s any single thing that epitomizes Musk, it’s innovation on the fly => system BW will grow.
Elon creates cash cornucopias. What do you suppose he charges DOD/NSA/CIA for 1-2 cu ft, 10-20 lbs payload on the next gen Starlink birds? That will provide GPS capability with a data/software change.