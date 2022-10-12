Here are the EU hearings about the Pfizer vaccine.
Pfizer did not know whether Covid vaccine stopped transmission before rollout.
🚨 BREAKING:
In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission.
"Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.
The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.
The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/su1WqgB4dO
— Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 11, 2022
29 thoughts on “Pfizer Director Admits No Testing of Stopping COVID Transmission Before Introduction”
I am not sure how you would measure changes in “transmission”. A ten-fold reduction in deaths and hospitalizations is a good enough reason to vaccinate.
People were forced/coerced in to vaccination on the basis of “if you get vaccinated you will not spread Covid to your coworkers”.
If this was just an issue of individuals choosing to reduce their mortality by 10x then there is no justification for forcible workplace vaccination.
Some of you here are missing the point.
There is NEVER, EVER any justification for circumventing informed consent with regards to medicine. Bodily autonomy is the absolute infinite value. All of the medical establishment, politicians, media figures, and corporate executives who violated or worked to violate informed consent need to be prosecuted for felony assault and intent to murder. If this does not happen within the next year or so, we no longer have a legitimate justice system.
Well said. They have done irreparable harm to public health as a concept. Even Covid hypochondriacs are over it, Omicron booster rates are at 4% in America. People are now forgoing flu shots due to skepticism.
The survival of the many outweighs the body autonomy of the one.
No it doesn’t. You can save two lives by harvesting the kidneys of the one. Heck you can save another life by harvesting a liver, another life by harvesting a heart. So you can save at least 4 by sacrificing the body of the one if you think China style.
I thought we all knew this already? There were news articles mentioning how this was an unknown variable as data from the first vaccines emerged.
Of course they didn’t investigate the effects of the vaccine on viral transmissibility. Without challenge testing, how would you? It could be difficult to pin down, and wasn’t necessary for approval. But everyone expected it would decrease transmission anyway, because why wouldn’t it? Decreased viral load. Not coughing at people. Stands to reason.
The vaccine didn’t stop transmission or infection. We already knew this? Sounds like the 1000’s of people fired over Covid vax have a great lawsuit then.
The public health logic was always about reducing transmission and reducing the impact on the medical system to prevent it from being overwhelmed. There was never any need to separately test that. The real scandal was that while the mRNA vaccines were produced within days of having the viral genomes, and safety and efficacy were always very probable just from how the vaccines were produced – there was never challenge testing or permission to make the vaccines available on the open market on condition of reporting results – despite the fact this would have greatly accelerated release. There was far too much caving in to irrational and ignorant public fears of the vaccines and far too little moral responsibility to the people who would die or be harmed by not having access to the vaccines.
The issue here is their authoritarian mindset: You can’t volunteer to take risks, that puts the choice in your hands. If you’re going to take risks, it has to be because you were ordered to take them. Because they’re, fundamentally, control freaks.
It’s not even just ordering and not allowing volunteers. Every communication from the CDC was intended to manipulate the population, rather than inform us so that we could make our own choices. Because the goal wasn’t us making good decisions, it was just us being willing to submit to their decisions.
They’re control freaks, and it’s warping everything they do.
Why am I not surprised the dissenting post on the topic comes from you Brett. Always the right wing bent on the topic, minimizing the seriousness of the matter.
“Sure we fired people using a justification that was completely untested and we attempted to forcibly reorient society along untested lines but how dare you point this out! After all we are very science-y people and this all sounded very science-y.”
My case:
I caugth COVID on January 2020 in Dubai when, in theory COVID was only in Wuhan. I was working for a Chinese company working with a lot of chinese people in gigantics rooms doing engineering, returning to my country on February with the illnes passed. I was not 100% sure about that was COVID (altough I had the after then known typical simphtoms like lost of taste) till all my family caugh COVID in Summer when pandemic was peaking world wide. All my family in my home, but me. I was inmunized hence I am pretty sure that my illnes of January was COVID. Later, when vacines was available, I received inmediately 3 dosages, 2 from Pfizer and one from Moderna. I caugh COVID again approx. 3 month after the last dosage. Vacines didn´t inmunize me.
Greetings.
The scientific community pretty early stated that a flock immunity strategies promoted for example by Boris Johnson in UK would not work because of reinfection. Vaccination was pushed to avoid the collapse if the healthcare systems because they reduced the severity of the infections. Hinting that vaccines were useless because they did not prevent the infection is like stating that safety belts and airbags are useless because they do not prevent accidents.
I remember the Surgeon General tell us to get the shot to save our grandparents.
“Do it for your Big Momma,” he said.
Not only was that BS. They knew it was BS at the time.
So why was it all over the news that if you got the vaccine you would not catch COVID and hence not pass it to anyone?
Because that’s what they thought you needed to hear to do as you were told.
Everybody with half a neuron already knew this. Just the fascist authoritarianism by which it was forced on people, made it suspicious. Let’s hope there aren’t many more serious revelations about the gigantic genetic hoax…
Given the urgency with which the vaccine development was pushed, I think it is not justified to criticize them for not testing whether it prevented transmission, since I imagine that would have required much longer clinical trials. Unless the accounts I saw in the news reports were incorrect, the clinical trial did show that vaccinated people caught Covid at a lower rate than unvaccinated people, and vaccinated people who did catch Covid usually had less severe outcomes. That’s pretty good results, and probably justifies approving use of the vaccine.
As for preventing transmission, is that something that vaccine trials normally include in the testing? It would not surprise me if that is not normally included. I imagine that most people would assume that if a vaccine lowers the rate at which vaccinated people get infected, that naturally would lower the rate of transmission. Of course, in hindsight, that does not take into account transmission by people who are infected but show no symptoms. Is that a new phenomenon with Covid, or is that common with many viruses?
I think the only justification for criticizing the health authorities about claims that vaccination reduces transmission would be if they continued pushing that reason for getting vaccinated after they learned that vaccination did not actually lower transmission rates. I have to say I don’t know whether they did that or not. Has it actually been proven that vaccination does not reduce transmission rates at all? I’m not a medical expert and don’t try to follow the details that closely. All I can say at the moment is that I am not ready to join in the criticism about this.
Thank you Keith. I was thinking the same thing but you have stated it well.
I’m sure it reduces transmission rates, all things being equal. Although if it ends up causing the subsequent infections to be mild enough that people don’t quarantine, maybe not by much.
The problem I’ve seen all along wasn’t one of not learning the necessary things up front. It was a conspicuous lack of curiosity about them going forward. Over and over I’d see study designs that conspicuously wouldn’t tell us things we needed to know, but instead seemed designed to tell us what they thought the public needed to hear. They’d study to see if being vaccinated was better than not being vaccinated, but actively avoided seeing if there was any good reason for people who’d already had Covid to bother with the vaccine. Which was remarkably stupid given what a huge percentage of the population was contracting it; Probably half the shots were wasted on people who were already immune!
You can’t blame researchers for not doing research nobody will fund, but why weren’t they funding it?
Then, don’t tell us it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Don’t tell us the vaccine will prevent us from getting Covid. Don’t tell us we are saving others.
The Vaccine was never as effective as touted. And, the dangers from the Vaccine were actively suppressed.
I find the complete lack of follow up data to be uncomfortably conspicuous.
I can find no health information on the millions of people who supposedly died from Covid 19.
The fact that they had Covid when they died I would not argue, but what exactly was the cause of death?
Heart disease, lung disease, emphysema, kidney disease, diabetes, cancer etc etc.
These are just another column in a spreadsheet that needed to be checked.
A team of actuaries could parse thru this data quickly and identify who exactly should be protected.
Instead, “immunize” the planet road is taken, time will tell if this was the correct approach.
But when they did test it, did it stop transmission of the virus?
If it does not, what exactly did it do?
It confers limited immunity to the vaccine recipient and reduces the severity of symptoms when you catch covid. That’s it.
It used to against the original strain. Now it’s useless.
It’s amusing to me that you still give an inkling of credit to the efficacy of this form of gene therapy… I guess it’s consistent with your continued charity towards LPP, and other fringe nuke things. You just can’t replace that residual grain of hope with the skepticism and disdain needed for full awareness.
The mRNA technology is valid, I think. There were several problems in execution, though.
1. In a quest for sterilizing immunity, they made the vaccine too focused on just the spike protein. Sure, it was the best target if you wanted the resulting antibodies to be able to stop an infection from getting started in the first place, but it allowed mutations to evade the vaccine. A more broad spectrum vaccine more closely approximating natural immune response would have been more robust against mutations.
2. Once Trump left office, Operation Warp Speed was terminated by the incoming administration, and the pressure on the FDA to approve things rapidly went away. So one of the key advantages of mRNA vaccines, being able to rapidly update the vaccine to track a mutating virus, was thrown away. Instead they just kept doubling down on an increasingly obsolete version of the vaccine. They HAD updated versions, mind you. But they couldn’t be sped through approval, so they might as well not have existed.
3. To increase public urgency for vaccination, and, frankly, to ease their own tracking effort, (Vaccinations were centrally recorded, positive test results weren’t.) they decided to completely ignore natural immunity. That pissed off everyone who’d already had Covid and didn’t like being treated like they weren’t already immune, and raised serious and justified concerns about the extent to which public policy was NOT being made on the science.
4. My own pet peeve: This was the first major public vaccination push in decades, and came after a change to recommended injection procedure. It used to be that when you got an injection intended for solid tissue, they would insert the needle, and then attempt to aspirate blood by pulling back on the plunger. If you drew blood, you knew you were in a blood vessel, and could relocate the needle to avoid injecting into the blood stream.
Recently they stopped recommending this procedure. The predictable result was that a lot of Covid vaccinations got administered systematically, rather than locally, by accident. And that local irritation that gives you a big goose egg? Distributed along the linings of your blood vessels and heart, instead.
This decision is probably responsible for a lot of the nasty side effects we’ve seen in terms of heart problems. The medical community is continually learning things, but sometimes they get lazy and backtrack on things they were already doing right. Like asepsis, before this. I think the change in injection technique was a huge mistake.
I know we have been told this but how is it possible to quantify?
How do we even know it does
reduce severity of symptoms, is this even possible to quantify or measure?
Coming from one who has been vaccinated, boosted, and reboosted, then somehow contracted Covid and most likely infected my family members.