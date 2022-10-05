This was SpaceX Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s fifth operational human spaceflight mission (Crew-5) to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was successful.
Meet Crew-5 pic.twitter.com/k4nwgMAIuK
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 5, 2022
1 thought on “SpaceX Successfully Launches Crew-5 Mission”
They make success look routine. I surprised myself imagining something going awry and requiring the capsule ejection, for a change of the picture perfect launch they did.
Yeah, that’s not nice but imagination can run ahead of you.