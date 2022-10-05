SpaceX Successfully Launches Crew-5 Mission

This was SpaceX Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s fifth operational human spaceflight mission (Crew-5) to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was successful.

  1. They make success look routine. I surprised myself imagining something going awry and requiring the capsule ejection, for a change of the picture perfect launch they did.

    Yeah, that’s not nice but imagination can run ahead of you.

