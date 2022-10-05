SpaceX Successfully Launches Starlink Satellites

SpaceX has now over 3120 Starlink Satellites in orbit. They launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This was the second SpaceX Falcon 9 launch today. The other was the Crew-5 mission to the ISS.