SpaceX has now over 3120 Starlink Satellites in orbit. They launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
This was the second SpaceX Falcon 9 launch today. The other was the Crew-5 mission to the ISS.
2 thoughts on “SpaceX Successfully Launches Starlink Satellites”
Two out of potentiall three in a week.
I have to admit I only watched the Crew 5 launch. Starlink ones are kind of routine by now,
It’s amazing how the extraordinary is now just ordinary isn’t it?
This is the way (to a future space industry)