Tesla Model Y Passing Toyota Corolla as Best Selling Car

Tesla produced more Model Y than Toyota Corolla in the third quarter of 2022. Tesla produced about 238,000 Model Y and delivered 224,208 Model Y in the third quarter. Toyota delivered about 222k-230k Corolla’s in the third quarter.

Tesla’s Model Y year-to-date revenue is about $33 billion versus Corolla at about $20-21 billion.

Tesla ramping production in Berlin and Austin will be all Model Y until mid-2023. Austin will then start making Cybertrucks.

Tesla will be the clear best selling car leader in terms of units sold in Q4 2022 and then will grow that lead in 2023 and beyond.

The Tesla sales and production data is from Tesla, Troy Teslike and others. Toyota sales data is from Marklines, Goodcarsbadcars.net and Carsalesbase.com.

