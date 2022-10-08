US CDC Shifts to Weekly COVID Reporting

The US CDC (Center for Disease Control) is changing to a weekly reporting cadence for COVID line level and aggregate case and death data. They say this will allow for additional reporting flexibility, reduce the reporting burden on states and jurisdictions, and maximize surveillance resources. CDC is moving to a weekly reporting cadence for line level and aggregate case and death data.

The change will start on October 20, 2022. Data processing cutoffs for jurisdictions will be every Wednesday at 10AM ET for line level case and death data, and Wednesday at 5PM ET for aggregate case and death data.

US COVID deaths have had 7-day daily averages of about 280-500 every day since April, 2022. Averaging about 300-400 per day most of the time. If this level was what happens for the next year then we would expect 110000-140000 deaths per year. This would be about two to four times an average annual flu death level of 30k-60k.

The official US COVID cumulative death count is 1.06 million.