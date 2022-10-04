US Dollar Strength Reduces Nominal GDP of China and Other Countries

China’s GDP in 2021 was 114 trillion yuan and in 2022 the yuan has weakened against the US dollar.

The yuan is now 7.12 to 1 US dollar.

China’s nominal GDP is now 16.0 trillion instead of 17.7 trillion last year.

It was 115 yen to 1 US dollar at the end of 2021. It is now 144 yen to 1 US dollar. Japan’s nominal GDP was $5.5 trillion but it is now $4.4 trillion.

The dollar has strengthened 15% against the Euro and 17% against the british pound.