China’s GDP in 2021 was 114 trillion yuan and in 2022 the yuan has weakened against the US dollar.
The yuan is now 7.12 to 1 US dollar.
China’s nominal GDP is now 16.0 trillion instead of 17.7 trillion last year.
It was 115 yen to 1 US dollar at the end of 2021. It is now 144 yen to 1 US dollar. Japan’s nominal GDP was $5.5 trillion but it is now $4.4 trillion.
The dollar has strengthened 15% against the Euro and 17% against the british pound.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
13 thoughts on “US Dollar Strength Reduces Nominal GDP of China and Other Countries”
Regarding the US dollar. The largest single most productive agricultural area on the planet. The largest navigable river system in the world reaching all through it. Intercostal waterways from Texas to Boston. A plethora of natural resources that could allow it to be almost completely self-sufficient were it necessary. And a government and culture that, in most times, is relatively encouraging to prosperity.
Neighbors to the North and South that cannot support the numbers and industry necessary to militarily challenge us. The Atlantic guarding the East, and the Pacific the West.
As a pundit on the internet said, “It’s hard to completely mess this up . . . and we’ve tried, repeatedly.”
It all combines to make the US dollar the most stable currency on the planet and, ultimately, a government’s ability to provide a stable currency is the greatest single service it can provide. Arguably, almost everything else a country should be taking care of, national defense, criminal justice, contract enforcement, disaster relief, education, transportation, and even environmental protection, to name a few, all tend to stabilize (or destabilize, if done badly or not at all) its currency.
Some will point out that the US dollar is not the strongest currency on the planet, but it is the world reserve currency — because the currencies of New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Brunei, Libya, and Canada would all be incapable of serving in its stead, for very obvious reasons (Singapore is, after all, an independent city, rather than one we think of as a country, and in Australia, despite its size, 90% of the population lives on one fifth of one percent of the land for a reason, and it has only 19 cities over 100,000 people, contrasted with 310 in the continental US). Last year, you would also have been told that the British Pound, the Euro, and possibly the Swiss Franc or the Kuwaiti Dinar were stronger than the US dollar–but evidently not more stable. Several countries even use the US dollar as their own currency, and a good many other currencies are strongly tied to the US dollar.
Until fairly recently, there was some talk about how China’s currency could displace the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency. I don’t hear much of that lately.
A strong US dollar seems like should be a good thing. Unfortunately, it’s strong because of (relatively) good things, but being strong is, itself, not a terribly good thing unless you are a tourist in England, or possibly Europe, at the moment.
The reason for this is that it reduces our foreign revenues, in short, money the US has invested in other parts of the world simply cannot return as high a yield to investors, as the money earned in such a way will be less than it would have been after it is converted to US dollars. This tends to have a negative impact on the stock market, even on stocks in companies that have no operations in foreign countries. Similarly, if we insist on being paid in US dollars (which should be easy as 59% of the money held in all the world’s central banks is in US dollars) this means it is either much more expensive (and this reduces demand) or discounts must be offered, also reducing returns.
“A plethora of natural resources that could allow it to be almost completely self-sufficient were it necessary.”
Forget the “almost”; There is literally no natural resource that the US could not be self-sufficient in if we set out to be; The resources we’re dependent on getting from other countries are only because our government has chosen to put our own reserves beyond reach.
Ok, apparently Brian had messed up and uploaded the wrong map (it was an earthquakes epicenter map… Or maybe a map of volcanos)
Now it’s a correct map, with the worse Mercator projection distortion I ever saw. Greenland is larger than Africa
Surely a Mercator projection is a Mercator projection? The cutoff latitude may change, but the size distortion is completely dictated by the projection formulae.
I’m a complete outsider. I was relieved the Americans got rid of Trump, but bemused that the best replacement was this doddery old bloke who seemed asleep most of the time.
But…. Biden actually seems quite good now?
He’s not particularly good; the US dollar is gaining value because people will generally flock to it in times of uncertainty, no matter how the actual US economy is doing.
Granted, he’s not as terrible as some of the doom-sayers were predicting, but there are some strong Jimmy Carter vibes.
US Dollar Strength Reduces Nominal GDP of China and Other Countries *when measured in US dollars* (duh!)
That’s why they use PPP to compare living standards.
Edgy kids might as well make comparisons in gold weight, I’m surprised this doesn’t show up more often across the internet…
Yeah, I’m kind of wondering why anybody would care about nominal GDPs in the first place. It does seem like a trivial point, everybody uses adjusted GDPs for anything that matters.
The US is the proverbial one eyed man in the kingdom of the blind. As bad as our governmental “leadership” is everyone else everywhere else is worse. Hence the dollar appreciation.
It’s not so much that our leadership is less awful, especially at the moment. But we’re so well situated in terms of self-sufficiency in energy, food, and resources, that it’s hard for even awful leadership to reduce us to the circumstances of other countries.
To paraphrase Churchill,
“The USA will always do the right thing, after exhausting all other options”
which unfortunately, is more than can be said for a lot of other countries. Least bad is a local optimum.
Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.
Why the map of earthquakes?