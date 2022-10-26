Video of Elon Musk Entering Twitter Lobby With Kitchen Sink

There is a video of Elon Musk entering the lobby of Twitter carrying a kitchen sink.
He is laughing and joking.
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022
When’s he going to fire all of the censorers?