Wide Release of Tesla Full Self Driving in About One Month

Elon Musk is on the Tesla Q3 earnings call and has said that Tesla will have a wide release of full self-driving beta in about one month.

He also said that 4680 battery production ramp and the Berlin and Austin car production ramps are going better.

Elon Musk says he is very confident about the Tesla products and sees a path to Tesla being worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. This would twice the value of Saudi Aramco.

Tesla could perform a $5-10 billion buyback in 2023 even in a worse case scenario for 2023.