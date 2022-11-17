99 Second Summary of FTX

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX may have misused customer funds in violation of its own terms of service. Although, there is legalize needed to use uncertainty in the statement that crimes might have been committed.

It is very apparent that financial crimes and theft and misuse of client funds did happen.

FTX placed billions of dollars worth of customer funds on risky bets, with some suspecting customer funds were used to help bolster Alameda. AKA they gambled with client money and took client money for use in their other company.

FTX was a digital boiler room scam that pumped a ponzi scheme. The ponzi scheme also went into straight up theft and fraud.

See more I could talk about the FTX collapse for hours on end. But there's no time! Here's the whole awful glorious mess crammed into 99 seconds. #FTX #FTXCRASH #MelonHead pic.twitter.com/2lqq4rASu1 — Nobody Special (@JG_Nuke) November 11, 2022