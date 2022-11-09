Binance Won’t Bailout FTX – FTX Founder on the Run

Crypto exchange Binance is walking away from bailing out FTX. FTX has a shortfall of up to $8 billion. The Wall Street Journal reports that FTX Chairman and founder Sam Bankman-Fried is missing and may be on the run.

Bitcoin is now around $15000. The overall cryptomarkets are down about 15% in a day. Ethereum is around $1000.

