Boeing human crewed Starliner mission has been delayed from February to April 2023 or later.
There continue to be technical problems and there are now new concerns about the parachutes.
The continuing problems raise concerns that any human crew should be risked flying in Starliner.
Due to delays and technical problems, Boeing has taken a number of charges against earnings for the Starliner program by 2022. This includes $410 million in 2020, $185 million in October 2021, and $288 million through the third quarter of 2022
SpaceX’s CCtCap contract values each seat on a Crew Dragon flight to be between US$60–67 million, while the face value of each seat has been estimated by NASA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) to be around US$55 million. This contrasts with the 2014 Soyuz launch price of US$76 million per seat for NASA astronauts.
SpaceX has one crewed test flight in 2020 and is on the seventh human operational mission with Crew Dragon. SpaceX will have five human-crewed missions in 2023.
SpaceX Crew Dragon is operating safely and is more affordable than Starliner.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “Boeing Starliner Delayed Til at Least April 2023”
Just to point out that without SpaceX Crew Dragon, the American human space program would have been dead for 11 years already, putting the USA in the embarrassing position of having to ask Russia for rides to the ISS.
Joking about Starliner being a joke is no longer funny, for me at least.
Pretty sure Starship will fly before Starliner. Beginning to think crewed Starship will fly before Starliner.
Yep. Starliner will finally be ready about the time SpaceX is starting to wind down it’s Dragon program toward retirement. They’ve already finished the last Dragon they’ll need to build, will fly them for two Polaris missions and some other Commercial missions besides NASA/ISS contract – but by the end of 2023 will start flying crewed Starship.