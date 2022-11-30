Dawning of the Quantum Computer Age

Huge announcements in Quantum Computer Technology have been recently made and there is a clear and active path to 4000 by 2025 and 16000+ qubits by 2027. 70 error-mitigated qubits with over 50 step layers of algorithmic capability is believed to be the point where quantum computers will surpass exaflop supercomputers for cracking big problems.

IBM is targeting over 100 error-corrected qubits with the ability to handle over 100 step layers of algorithmic capacity by the end of 2024.

