Full Elon Musk Interview With Ron Baron $TSLA

Elon Musk had an interview today with Ron Baron.

Here are some highlights:

* Elon confirms that Tesla will make a lower priced car. Based on previous statements, this will likely be a China designed $20k-35k smaller EV vehicle. This would likely also be a human driven and robotaxi platform

* Elon repeated his expectation that Robotaxi will make vehicles 5 times more valuable by driving five times more.

* Teslabot development will be successful and will replace human labor.

* Ron Baron notes that Tesla spends $7 billion to make each Gigafactory and they each produce $15 billion per year in vehicles when fully ramped.

* A fully and rapidly reusable rocket will be transformational and will enable humanity to become multiplanetary.

00:01 Intro and Elon’s age

01:17 Why Still working

04:40 Patents

06:15 Next Tesla Cars

06:45 Autonomy

08:45 Tesla Manufacturing

14:00 Elon Living in the Factory and Working when Rich

19:00 ELons Memory

19:40 Starship and the Moon

27:27 Motivation for being a multiplanetary species

31:10 Twitter

31:50 Twitter Price

33:30 Meta, Tick Tock, Twitter advantage

41:45 New work load with twitter, Twitter new management and twitter potential

47:35 Tesla Delivery Wave and Q3

49:25 Tesla Mining and Glencore