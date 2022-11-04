Full Elon Musk Interview With Ron Baron $TSLA

Elon Musk had an interview today with Ron Baron.
Here are some highlights:
* Elon confirms that Tesla will make a lower priced car. Based on previous statements, this will likely be a China designed $20k-35k smaller EV vehicle. This would likely also be a human driven and robotaxi platform
* Elon repeated his expectation that Robotaxi will make vehicles 5 times more valuable by driving five times more.
* Teslabot development will be successful and will replace human labor.
* Ron Baron notes that Tesla spends $7 billion to make each Gigafactory and they each produce $15 billion per year in vehicles when fully ramped.
* A fully and rapidly reusable rocket will be transformational and will enable humanity to become multiplanetary.
00:01 Intro and Elon’s age
01:17 Why Still working
04:40 Patents
06:15 Next Tesla Cars
06:45 Autonomy
08:45 Tesla Manufacturing
14:00 Elon Living in the Factory and Working when Rich
19:00 ELons Memory
19:40 Starship and the Moon
27:27 Motivation for being a multiplanetary species
31:10 Twitter
31:50 Twitter Price
33:30 Meta, Tick Tock, Twitter advantage
41:45 New work load with twitter, Twitter new management and twitter potential
47:35 Tesla Delivery Wave and Q3
49:25 Tesla Mining and Glencore
