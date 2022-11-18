I was interviewed by Lars at BestinTesla. I talked about why robotaxi at scale competition won’t be coming once Tesla solves robotaxi at scale.
Tesla has over 160,000 people currently using FSD and driving 10 million miles per quarter on surface roads with it. The new version 11 is being deployed and switches navigate on Autopilot to FSD software. Highway miles will be included in FSD mileage. First quarter 2023 should see wider usage and highway miles included. This should see total FSD miles increase to 50 million in just the first quarter and total cumulative FSD miles over 100 million.
If Autopilot for highways is fully replaced with FSD for highways, then the billions of miles per year driven using Autopilot will convert to FSD miles.
By mid-2023 there will nearly 5 million Tesla’s on the road. The total miles driven will be over 6 billion miles per month.
Potentially, Tesla FSD could be fully operating or operating in shadow mode for all of those miles.
The increase in data will increase the rate of improvement of the AI.
About 6 billion miles of safer than human driving data is the estimate for how much is needed to convince regulators that a system is safer than human drivers.
Competitors must deploy at least 30,000 robotaxis and drive each about 20,000 miles or some other combination to get to 6 bilion miles.
1 thought on “Real Robotaxi Competition Won’t Be Coming After Tesla – BestinTesla $TSLA”
There is another possibility and we already have the examples proving it is possible.
Humans can learn how to drive much faster than all those miles. The generic human is not very safe though so the few drivers with a perfect record must be used as examples. (I’m one of them and I have been driving for 40 years without a single accident.)
If AI research manages to emulate safe driving in a smarter way, the path to success will be cheaper. Maybe someone figures out how to send the FSD AI to a driving school.