SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Success

SpaceX had a successful Falcon Heavy launch of the USSF-44 mission to a geosynchronous Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

6 thoughts on “SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Success”

  1. In all seriousness I am surprised by how quickly the F9H heavy accelerates away from the pad. It is clearly a rocket in a hurry.

  3. This one was on a bit foggy morning, but nonetheless a success.

    Makes me think about the scarcity of Falcon Heavy launches. Seems there is not that much market for big bulky items, emphasizing the importance of Starlink for SpaceX.

    • Keep in mind that it is typical for complex spacecraft to take many years of planning before they even begin construction, so it will be a while before many of those that were begun after Falcon Heavy became an actual possibility could have reached completion.

      The next few planned Falcon Heavy launches are for payloads that expected to be launched already, but took longer to complete than originally expected. And there are at least four or five more on the schedule following them. There is a reasonable amount of demand already. As payloads whose planning started since Falcon Heavy became operational become ready for launch, there easily could be an increase beyond the current demand.

