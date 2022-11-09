Tom Brady and Gisele Big FTX Losers

Tom Brady and his x-wife Gisele Bundchen are at risk of losing $650 million if crypto exchange FTX goes completely bankrupt. Tom and Gisele apparently invested $650 million in the FTX company.
Tom Brady still has a three-year contract. Tom is getting paid $75 million this year which includes $45 million in endorsements. Brady makes a total of $120 million in endorsements.
Losing $650 million will be a capital loss which can be used to offset future capital gains.
Gisele is making money from perfume and fashion brands.
Softbank is another loser as they invested $400 million in the Jan 2022 funding round.
