Twitter Transformation in the next 15 Months

Tesla Herbert has a list of his expected changes and features to Twitter.
Elon is laying off about 3500 employees which reduce the cash burn by almost half.
Adding new features like creator monetization and videos could rapidly transform the financials at Twitter.
Getting the cloud infrastructure more efficient could provide stop the cash burn in early 2023.
There are reports that daily active users have increased by 20% in the days since the purchase.
Here’s a complete list of all new features Elon has planned for Twitter.
So many great updates at lightning speed are coming!⚡️⚡️⚡️
Go @elonmusk!! pic.twitter.com/v9mRTLR47f
— Tesla Herbert (@teslaherbert) November 6, 2022
