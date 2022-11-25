VFR CEO Helps Monetize Channels on Roku, Samsung and Smart TVs

How do you start and monetize a channel on Roku, Samsung and Apple TV?
Eldar Buchris, CEO of VFR, describes how VFR helps content creators to monetize on Roku and other connected TV systems.
Your Youtube content can be reused.
The CPM (payment per thousand views) can be higher on connected television like Roku, Samsung, LG and Apple TV.
You should consider which content will work best when viewed on TV.
There can be new dedicated channels made from proven popular Youtube content.
