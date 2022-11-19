Zeihan Predicts EV Revolution Fails and High Global Inflation for Five Years

Peter Zeihan is a geopolitical forecaster who uses simplified analysis and makes broad generalized predictions.
He has predicted financial doom for China for over a decade. He does correctly identify things like demographic challenges which in some cases can cause a -1% drag on GDP growth for a country. However, he broadly assumes that no national policies or innovation by companies can overcome challenges.
His latest two predictions are that the EV revolution will fail and there will be high global inflation (9-15% per year) for five years.
Zeihan is predicting that copper supply shortages will prevent a transition to electric vehicles.
Zeihan ignores that Tesla and other EV makers are drastically reducing the length of wiring used. the wiring has reduced from 3000 meters to less than 1000 meters with a target of about 100 meters.
Global copper demand from solar and wind energy generation will reach 852,000 tonnes in 2022, while the growing electric vehicle market will account for 1.1 million tonnes this year.
By 2030, analysts at Rystad Energy project that copper demand will outstrip supply by more than 6 million tonnes.
According to the Copper Development Association, a conventional car uses around 18 to 49 pounds of copper, while in battery electric cars usage escalates to 183 pounds; for their part, battery electric buses use 814 pounds.
Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, putting out 5.6 million tonnes of copper in 2021 and with reserves of 200 million tonnes. The value of copper exports in the country jumped more than 40 percent last year, according to Chile’s central bank, with copper shipments reaching US$53.42 billion for the period.
Meanwhile, Peru, the second largest copper producer, accounted for 2.2 million tonnes of global output last year. The Antamina, Cerro Verde and Las Bambas mines are responsible for about half of the country’s copper mine supply.
Copper prices are currently $8045 per tonne.
The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes in 2022 and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in October, 2022.
World apparent refined copper usage is expected to increase by about 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023, the ICSG said.
“A deterioration in the global economic outlook, mainly as a consequence of elevated energy prices and high inflation has resulted in a downward revision to refined usage growth for both 2022 and 2023,” the Group said.
World refined copper production is forecast to rise by about 2.8% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023, the ICSG said.
If electric cars are quadrupling from 10 million cars this year to 40 million cars in 2025, then there will be an increase in copper demand by about 4 million tonnes. This will be offset by 1 million tonnes for reduced ICE cars. There is currently a reduction in global economic activity because of high inflation and some level of a global recession.
IF Zeihan were right on his inflation call then there is a long term global recession so there is demand destruction for materials and room for increased demand for things like electric cars.
There would be time for copper production to increase.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
13 thoughts on “Zeihan Predicts EV Revolution Fails and High Global Inflation for Five Years”
“IF Zeihan were right on his inflation call then there is a long term global recession so there is demand destruction for materials and room for increased demand for things like electric cars.”
Not picking a side on the global recession part but if there is a global recession then people are less likely to buy luxury goods and EVs are most definitely luxury goods. The primary impediment to mass electrification is an economic downturn which causes people to not purchase a $43k Model 3 and instead buy the $26k Civic.
I’ve heard this story before. First it was nickel that was going to derail the ev revolution. Then everyone was worried about a cobalt shortage. Then LiFePo4 surged in popularity putting those to rest. Then lithium was going to be the limiter. Now copper.
I’m confident the market will figure it out and these predictions will prove wrong again.
Zeihan has interesting perspectives but he seems to overlook the rise of AI and fusion energy (Helion etc) which will change everything.
C-motive electrostatic motors eliminate supply chain concerns over copper and magnets by using PCB stators and rotors immersed in dielectric fluid. Torque increases with voltage. They don’t heat up, can hold a load in fixed position with near zero draw and have 10x torque/kg. They are limited to ~2000rpm but that is ok for many applications and gears could be added to go higher. See c-motive.com
PHEVs require at least three times less battery mass as pure EVs. Plus they can be quickly refueled and have a substantially longer range. Methanol fuel cell PHEVs could also be used as home backup power– perpetually– as long as methanol was supplied.
Methanol fuel cell PHEVs could use green methanol produced from urban sewage, and agricultural animal waste. Green methanol could also be synthesized from atmospheric CO2 and hydrogen from water using nuclear, solar, wind, and hydroelectricity.
Uncle from Mohawk, Mi. was one of those miners.
The rock piles from mining provided endless hours of exploration during summer vacations.
Btw, how much copper in the motor?
LFP batteries require no nickel or cobalt but do still use as much copper. That just doesn’t seem like such a heavy lift for ordinary market forces to supply and Tesla would be on it locking in supply contracts years in advance for it’s anticipated scaling.
Copper coins are going to be replaced with steel coins.
They’ve already been replaced with copper clad zinc coins, no?
Copper is abundant, very easy to recycle. It’s also quite easy to mine using low tech (bronze age came before iron age) so scaling production is not a big problem.
I wonder how much copper prices have to increase to motivate reopening the mines in the Keweenaw Peninsula in northernmost Michigan. They produced unusually pure metallic copper.
I actually attended college there.
There are a couple problems with the copper deposits in the Keweenaw. (Which are far from exhausted.)
The first is that they’re in metallic form. This makes them really hard to mine with machinery. You try to blow a vein into fragments you can load, it just mushrooms out and stays in one piece. Back in the day men mined it with hammers and chisels!
The second is that it’s not all that pure, it’s actually heavily alloyed with silver, which has to be separated out electrolytically at considerable expense.
Most copper mining is suphate ores which are easily open pit mined, and then chemically reduced to pure copper.
So, plenty of copper there, but not really economical to remove with modern mining techniques.
Brett. Is your background in mining or chemistry? Several space-related projects need work in those areas.