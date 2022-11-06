Zuckerberg’s Meta Copies Musk’s Twitter Layoffs

Zuckeberg’s Meta will layoff thousands of workers this week. Elon Musk has begun firing about half of the workforce of Twitter. Twitter was losing $4 million per day. The layoff of 3500 workers enables Twitter to make about $10 million per day. This makes Twitter (now X) profitable even while paying $1 billion per year on interest for $13 billion in loans.
Meta layoffs will help Meta make money even while burning cash on the Metaverse.
I don’t get it about meta, why pushing this crap stuff ? Zuk don’t understand that nobody want it! When I talk to my friend, this get absolutely no interest
The amout of whining about those firings, required to keep the companhy afloat, was unbelievable. How he dared firing all those precious snowflake human right experts and world class censors?
As if it was the first boss ever to hand off pink slips by the truckload to save a sinking boat.
If they are so world class, they won’t have problems finding jobs somewhere else.
Oh wait, Meta is also in a massive layoff? too bad. I guess it’s no more being paid to censor the Orange Man Bad and his evil followers.
If what I’ve been told about plans to make the ‘Blue Checkmark of Shame’ purchasable for $8 a month and effectively shadow ban everyone not paying by putting them far below all the posts and replies of Blue Checks is true I’d not recommend buying or holding Twitter stock ever again. Is it really changing it’s name to “X”? There were no cringier options?
I wonder what will replace social media now that it’s all going down the tube.
I say this not as a knee-jerk opponent of Musk. I’m not happy with his attempts at international diplomacy and I don’t think he is the super-genius his fans feel he is but I have admired his ambition on certain projects. Twitter was in severe need of a coup or a collapse and I held out hope for Musk’s takeover fixing it’s many problems. In a sense it has the way that euthanasia fixes many problematic medical conditions.