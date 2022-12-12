Busting Thunderfoot Attack on Tesla Semi

Thunderfoot, Phil Mason, is a popular youtuber despite putting out wrong information. He likes to try to “bust” Elon Musk for Tesla, Boring Company and SpaceX. This is obviously because Elon Musk is the most successful businessman in the world who has the largest following on Twitter. Attack videos against Elon Musk can get 250,000 to 1 million views.
In the latest Thunderfoot says that the Tesla Semi delivery event showed the Semi weighing 82,000 lbs with truck, trailer and cargo. Thunderfoot is saying that Tesla lied about the payload weight. This is absolutely absurd that Tesla with over $80 billion in revenue would lie about the weight of payload. These trucks are being delivered to Pepsi and more trucks to Walmart and others. Being unable to move the full weight claimed would result in massive lawsuits. The 10 Foot Jersey barriers are not 1000 lbs or 2000 lbs as claimed by Thunderfoot. They are 4000 lbs and there are 11 of them. This is clearly 44,000 pounds.
The 10-ft Jersey Barrier is used for outlining construction sites, roadways, businesses, and venues to protect personnel and equipment and weighs 4000 lbs.
One of the other attacks are that it took 5 years to deliver the first Semi after the 2017 event. Tesla had to fully develop game-changing technology and the world was battery constrained. Tesla made more money making Model 3 and Model Y. There is now an abundance of batteries.
Another attack is that Tesla did not include Autopilot with the Tesla Semi. Yes, Tesla Autopilot was not active. Autopilot has not been certified for use while towing. The Tesla Semi autopilot needs to be fully validated while towing the trailer. The main competitors like Freightliner and Daimler also do not have trucking driver assist to the level of Autopilot. I fully expect Tesla will activate Autopilot in the Semi within 6 months.
The main points not addressed are the Tesla Semi electricity costs are $15000 to 20000 versus $60,000 to $100,000 for diesel for 60,000 to 100,000 miles per year driving.
Thunderfoot is lying about needing 2-4 Semi to move the same payload. This was the concrete barrier mass lie.
The Tesla Semi is faster and more efficient especially climbing or descending hills. 80% of the uphill energy is recovered on the downslope. The regenerative braking saves $2000-5000 for brake pad replacement in a year. If the Tesla Semi can make a 500-mile drive at speed up and down all hills, then this can save all of the 30 minute charging time. If the Tesla Semi can efficiently travel at 65 mph while the diesel Semi must go 55 mph to conserve fuel efficiency then Tesla can save over 75 minutes in travel time. A diesel semi going up or down a 5 degree grade will slow to 45 mph. 10 miles on a 5 degree grade would lose over 4 minutes.
Thunderfoot also was busted about the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster reuse. SpaceX has landed over 150 boosters and reflown over 100 times.
The Semi isn’t the solution for all trucking needs, but it doesn’t have to be. All it has to do is save money for certain trucking needs and people will buy it.
As the old saying goes “What is the use of a newborn child?”
Brian,
Just consider the source,
Thunderfoot? Really?
It’s like watching CNN & Fox.
Twisted, turned, perverted bits and pieces and parts of cherry picked data to fit a political ideology.
Tesla is a monster business and it will become a bigger monster.
Accept it, embrace it, invest in it
Acting as if Thunderf00t has a hugely biased reason to attack Elon for the benefit of a few measly dollars in YT ad revenue when the articles on this site are written by a clear as day Tesla stock investor is nothing short of laughably disingenuous hypocrisy.
I used to love coming to this site for reading the latest sci tech news sans the sea of information on PhysOrg or New Scientist.
Unfortunately over the last few years it has devolved into a glorified and rather dated looking Tesla/Musk cheerleading platform.
You might as well just give up and rename the site Next Big Tesla Stock Fluff Piece, because that seems to be the only consistent interest in the content creation.
You can choose to believe Thunderfoot is unbiased but his attacks are just wrong as I stated. The 10-foot jersey barriers are 4000 lbs each.
Yes, I am a Tesla stock investor and a SpaceX investor… so what?
Are his claims about SpaceX booster reuse correct?
I will make you a bet. Tesla will sell over $5 billion/year worth of Semi during 2024 and over 2000 megapacks per quarter by 2024.
I just feel as far as semis go we should go with a hybrid until we can get the the power stations up to speed we our supply chain is very sensitive and some of these scammer trying to be the first or make quick money. That video where the truck kept going left just think if that was in the middle of Rush hour traffic in Atlanta or a major city the real money that’s being lost are the brokers are just taking to big of a middle man cut
Hi Brian,
Three things are the main factors in moving freights:
-The payload capacity of the carrier.
-The uptime (moving time) fraction vs. downtime fraction (loading+unloading+refueling+maintenance…) for the such carrier.
-The operating costs.
At the reveal event, Tesla failed to mention the payload capacity openly. It is not something you forget. This suggests that thunderfoot is right and the payload capacity for the tesla semi is low. So low that other advantages as the money spared on regenerative breaking and other stuff, do not compensate for it.
Jersey barriers exist in many flavors there are the completely filled ones (that are the most durable ones) and the hollowed-out ones that are less durable but are way lighter. Tesla could have simply declared the specs of what they used. They did not.
While electricity costs less than fuel, 61% of the electricity in US is generated by fossil fuels, and producing more electricity to move more electric trucks is going to impact the electricity cost.
But all these aspects are irrelevant compared to the infrastructure requirements to have the semi up and running with minimal charging downtimes.
The Semi superchargers will need dedicated power grid substations! This is not something that can be built overnight and wherever you like.
-They take up space, and both logistic hubs and refueling stations will have to repurpose a lot of space or buy new land.
-They need to be directly connected to the main lines of the power grid, so not only the semi owners will need to find the space for the substation, but they will need to get permits to build their powerline trusses to connect the substation to the main line.
-Compared to underground fuel tanks that require little maintenance, substations are the most critical part of any electrical supply grid (and you know it because you discussed the California fires here on NBF). They need regular maintenance (they should be inspected every two weeks) and might fail spectacularly if mismanaged.
-Obviously, fleet owners can plan to open a new hub in an optimal place with plenty of space close to the main power line, but the savings promoted by renovating your fleet will have to take into account also the costs of building a new facility (and possibly keeping two open while transitioning from fuel to EV). The same might be true for refueling stations, but they are limited in their location as they have to be reasonably close to the highways.
-If the route is lacking even one supercharger (or if a substation fails/is under maintenance), that will result in a significant bottleneck with hours of downtime.
-But even considering that the route is completely covered with many redundant semi superchargers it will still take multiple supercharges totaling hours of downtime to cover that same distance covered with a fuel tank that can get filled in 15-20 mins. This is a cost. Probably the fleet owner could negotiate with the drivers to use that time to rest/eat and so on, but bear in mind that in many cases, the uptime is so important that freight companies prefer to pay a 2 men crew with one driving and the other sleeping, rather than have the truck stop.
So yeah, you might not like thunderfoot, but he raised reasonable objections, and more often than not, he has been proven right (ufo duck video, anybody?).
Regards
This is getting too in the weeds for my taste. Tesla isn’t Nikola. It’s not scamming early investors with sham demos like faking a Semi that’s a working prototype by showing it rolling down a gentle slope. As Brian noted, the Semi is going into production and being delivered to customers. Tesla is openly saying it completed a 500 mile run at 81,000 lbs as well as showing video.
What conceivable purpose would easily caught deception serve?
As to the problems with setting up Megachargers there is clearly a large enough market just with large users that do daily milk runs from central hubs to absorb Tesla’s semi production for a long time. It doesn’t need to make sense for every possible user right away.
I think a lot of this makes sense regarding infrastructure. I drive though the Ozark mountains in the U.S. and I’ve driven some of the truck routes. I don’t drive truck, but I could see how getting charging infrastructure to some of those remote areas could possibly be an issue. It seems to me that all those fuel stations would need chargers added. Now, perhaps not, if the semi’s range is long enough.
Still, I can’t imagine NOT adding that infrastructure. How to go about it, though?
Tesla said that the weight of the whole truck was 81000 lbs. They left out the key information about the payload capacity. That is fishy. Is not that they forgot in the excitement of the moment (because they could have twitted the info later). Tesla left that information out on purpose.
Regarding the megachargers there is no market yet as there are no semi in circulation, and as I tried to explain (but I was confusing in my statement), if you need new substations, you need to redesign and develop new lines of the power grid. These kinds of things take several years to do.
And if you manage to have high-voltage power lines following the highway with evenly distributed substations, then you do not need batteries at all! you can just electrify one line of the highway and use trucks with pantographs as the trolleybusses do. They might not look cool, but usually, freight companies do not value a lot the cool factor.
Tesla might or might not be scamming investors. That is debatable: Musk stated that autopilot could do 5 years ago things that clearly can’t do now. The cybertruk delivery date has been postponed, an so on…
Musk has the tendency to overpromise and underdeliver and/or deliver with many years of delay.
I think we can all agree that musk is good at PR and if the relevant specs for the tesla semi were good, he would have clearly stated so.