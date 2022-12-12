Busting Thunderfoot Attack on Tesla Semi

Thunderfoot, Phil Mason, is a popular youtuber despite putting out wrong information. He likes to try to “bust” Elon Musk for Tesla, Boring Company and SpaceX. This is obviously because Elon Musk is the most successful businessman in the world who has the largest following on Twitter. Attack videos against Elon Musk can get 250,000 to 1 million views.

In the latest Thunderfoot says that the Tesla Semi delivery event showed the Semi weighing 82,000 lbs with truck, trailer and cargo. Thunderfoot is saying that Tesla lied about the payload weight. This is absolutely absurd that Tesla with over $80 billion in revenue would lie about the weight of payload. These trucks are being delivered to Pepsi and more trucks to Walmart and others. Being unable to move the full weight claimed would result in massive lawsuits. The 10 Foot Jersey barriers are not 1000 lbs or 2000 lbs as claimed by Thunderfoot. They are 4000 lbs and there are 11 of them. This is clearly 44,000 pounds.

The 10-ft Jersey Barrier is used for outlining construction sites, roadways, businesses, and venues to protect personnel and equipment and weighs 4000 lbs.

One of the other attacks are that it took 5 years to deliver the first Semi after the 2017 event. Tesla had to fully develop game-changing technology and the world was battery constrained. Tesla made more money making Model 3 and Model Y. There is now an abundance of batteries.

Another attack is that Tesla did not include Autopilot with the Tesla Semi. Yes, Tesla Autopilot was not active. Autopilot has not been certified for use while towing. The Tesla Semi autopilot needs to be fully validated while towing the trailer. The main competitors like Freightliner and Daimler also do not have trucking driver assist to the level of Autopilot. I fully expect Tesla will activate Autopilot in the Semi within 6 months.

The main points not addressed are the Tesla Semi electricity costs are $15000 to 20000 versus $60,000 to $100,000 for diesel for 60,000 to 100,000 miles per year driving.

Thunderfoot is lying about needing 2-4 Semi to move the same payload. This was the concrete barrier mass lie.

The Tesla Semi is faster and more efficient especially climbing or descending hills. 80% of the uphill energy is recovered on the downslope. The regenerative braking saves $2000-5000 for brake pad replacement in a year. If the Tesla Semi can make a 500-mile drive at speed up and down all hills, then this can save all of the 30 minute charging time. If the Tesla Semi can efficiently travel at 65 mph while the diesel Semi must go 55 mph to conserve fuel efficiency then Tesla can save over 75 minutes in travel time. A diesel semi going up or down a 5 degree grade will slow to 45 mph. 10 miles on a 5 degree grade would lose over 4 minutes.

Thunderfoot also was busted about the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster reuse. SpaceX has landed over 150 boosters and reflown over 100 times.