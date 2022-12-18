Elon Musk Stepping Down As CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk is stepping down as CEO of Twitter. He is running a poll on Twitter for this topic and it is about 57% in favor of stepping down.

Elon Musk will still own Twitter and retain ultimate control of the company. However, he will get some head of operations much like he has Gwynn Shotwell running the day to day at SpaceX.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022