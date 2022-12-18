Elon Musk Stepping Down As CEO of Twitter

Elon Musk is stepping down as CEO of Twitter. He is running a poll on Twitter for this topic and it is about 57% in favor of stepping down.
Elon Musk will still own Twitter and retain ultimate control of the company. However, he will get some head of operations much like he has Gwynn Shotwell running the day to day at SpaceX.
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
He knew what the outcome of the vote would be. This is his way of saving face by stepping back and saying, ‘I’m not the CEO anymore, I didn’t cause Twitter to fail’.
As I wrote her, Musk take over of Twitter is going to be a total fiasco. Twitter was meant to be a quick tool for Musk to indoctrinate the masses rather building a free speech tool. He was very quick to censor anything anti Musk in Twitter. Musk like many people is learrning that his work in this world is to serve, not to control.
My Telsa stocks needed Elon to quit Twitter.
Agreed. No more distractions. The EV transition which is so important doesn’t need any hiccups or a black eye, which Musk is now giving Tesla, and by extension, the rest of the EV market.
“…the entire left-wing media/government complex dedicated to tearing it down if they can’t rule it…”
Ha. It’s worse than that. Check Big Science – often considered the last bastion of rational, bias-minimizing objectives.
https://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2022/10/forbidden-questions.html
It’s the right wing that is afraid of science. They banned any data collection on gun violence.
No, they actually didn’t. They banned the CDC spending money on propaganda. “none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may be used to advocate or promote gun control.”
Then the CDC decided that it wasn’t worth funding honest research, instead of the propaganda pieces they’d been buying with the money.
Not exactly. The ban has now been reversed after Congress reinterpreted the amendment such that it doesn’t ban spending on research into gun crime/deaths, only spending on advocacy for gun control. Previously the amendment had been interpreted as a ban on research because such research could be used in gun control advocacy, which of course, was the reason for the amendment. Remember however, that the original author of the amendment also changed his position on the ban before his death, stating in public his desire to see research into gun crime.
Nonsense approach.
One does not hold a vote to remove alleged badness, as there is always many ways to do that and many motives for that. Witness Brexit – chaos.
One holds a vote for a way forward to alleged goodness.
The absence of badness is not goodness; it’s chaos.
Leaving the Dark does not naturally lead to the Light.
The vote should have been about who to bring in, not who to remove.
Doesn’t anyone know how to do Democracy right?
This is a hopeful development. He believes in trying stuff, failing fast, making corrections – this is an example. He doesn’t belong as CEO of Twitter. I’d hope he’d also start to back pedal on some of the right wing political idiocy he’s been associating himself with. In the past he’s shown a lot of capacity to accept constructive criticism and the results of failures to adjust his decisions.
Dude – the decision making process and relationship with our intelligence agencies shown in the ‘Twitter files’ so far released are not okay.
Do you really believe there is more danger and less truth in a public square that is open to views from the informed to the offensive, than in one that is heavily curated – up to and including the curation of statements of fact – for the public good? Do you really want to live under a system that insists that you look experts and policy advisors, rather than the data itself, and presumes you are unethical to do otherwise?
What is nonsensical about saying that what is affirmed by all parties now demonstrates that social media and government authorities have not acted in good faith for the last few years? You have access to the same information I do, and it’s there in black and white.
It isn’t only the right that is trying to tear our nation apart. Other nation-states were using Twitter to foster conflict in the USA, I think it’s proper for our intelligence agency to monitor Twitter and sometimes to work with Twitter to moderate the attacks by these nation-states.
Both the actions and the core tenets avowed by the Left show that peace was never on the table. An ideology defined by the institutional and cultural destruction of the oppressive ‘other’ excludes tools of civil society a priori as a useless fiction; the only option is intimidation and force.
The Twitter files highlight that Twitter’s relationship with our intelligence came with the threat of consequences if they didn’t suspend accounts as requested. It involved teams working outside the purview of CEO, with no consistent policy standard for suspension, and overwhelmingly targeted accounts of no conceivable relavence to security, the bulk comprising small followings, satire, and reliable parties sharing information or studies that, while factual, would be siezed on by proponents of disfavored narratives – some of which have since been widely acknowledged to be true.
Meanwhile, public officials were doxed, posts calling for harassment with a tone that invited worse were allowed to stand, little action was taken against the distribution of underage material, and pleas by victims for the removal of material depicting them fell on deaf ears.
None of this was positive, or effective. But it was the natural, predictable outcome of an arrangement that should be rejected by any society that values it’s liberty.
Perhaps a read of what conservative WSJ had to say about those supposed ‘Twitter Files’. It’s an excellent article. I’ll break the down the one and only important point there. They’re a nothing burger. There’s nothing there.
I was looking forward to a spectacular implosion… Next resignation, Tesla…
Good. Leave that wretched hive of scum and villainy to someone else.
Save Earth by setting the example, not by lecturing those not wanting to be de-indocrinated, thinking they already are the right side of history.
There’s a grossly, inaccurate drug-induced point of view. He knows the dumpster fire he created is circling the toilet. This is his way of saving face and shifting the blame for failure unto someone else, of something that didn’t need fixing or his meddling.
You certainly have the stones making sure assertions. History books clearly show the fascists and racists losing WW2. Those opposing the sudden rise of such human shortcomings are on the right side of history.
But which side of the twitter debate is the “fascists and racists”?
You can’t just assume that everyone agrees with you, because that’s what the entire dispute is about.
The allowed reintroduction of individuals previously banned for racist comments, ideas and promotion of violence good enough to point the finger?
History doesn’t matter for first-world countries before the 1990s, different civilization.
Wow… I’d quote what Bush said about Trump’s inaugural address here (because it applies) but for language that he used might offend the ears of your sensitive readers.
thumbup
I just hope that he will find someone else as CEO that can drive the technical improvements of twitter the way he could. Not 100% sure there is such a person…
Also, I hope that some of the Elon’s really good non-technical ideas will be implemented, such as always marking when a post has been “shadow banned”/”banned” and for what reason. I.e. transparency.
Um, Jan: The “shadow” in “shadow ban” specifically means that it’s not transparent. Shadow banning is banning somebody without telling them, and trying to keep them unaware it has happened so that they won’t try to do anything about it.
For instance, if a site using FB commenting decides to shadow ban you, (It’s one of the administrator options.) you’ll be able to comment as usual, you’ll see your own comments, but nobody will be engaging with you because you’re the only person seeing them. The site is feeding you an illusion of not having been banned, so that you won’t try to circumvent the ban. Twitter was doing something like that, where banned accounts would see things looking normal, but engagement would drop off a cliff because they weren’t turning up in OTHER people’s searches.
I like to think Must has had his fun, and is now looking to get back to running SpaceX hands on, while handing off Twitter to somebody he trusts to run it well. I like to think that.
But remember that he tried to get out of the purchase when he found out how screwed up Twitter really was. And wasn’t permitted to. It’s quite possible he doesn’t think it’s salvageable, at least not during a recession, and with the entire left-wing media/government complex dedicated to tearing it down if they can’t rule it.