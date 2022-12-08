Everyday Astronaut Will Become a Real Astronaut

Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut, will really go to the moon. He will be on the Dear Moon SpaceX mission to go around the moon.

The Dear Moon mission is a SpaceX Superheavy Starship flight purchased by billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa(MZ).

The mission profile will be similar to the Apollo 8 mission.

7 thoughts on “Everyday Astronaut Will Become a Real Astronaut”

  1. cool that normal men can go now,
    not the 1960’s with super well trained, super smart army Guinee pigs, which were bound by military standards, codes and other top secrecy’s

  4. What an incredible opportunity for the young man, I hope it’s everything that he wants it to be and that humanity can learn something new from his travels.

  5. I’ve watched many of his vids over the years, and as Jean said, Elon likes him. Not surprised he was picked, and I think he will do a great job reporting/documenting the entire journey.

  7. The guy seems very down to Earth and well, like a bunch of other regular space nerds, but he does have a lot of followers and seems to be favored by Musk, being granted interviews and guided tours to Boca Chica.

    Maezawa is probably looking to gather the sympathies of the Youtube crowd and have good coverage.

    But if Starship succeeds, we should get used to this kind of visitors to space.

