Everyday Astronaut Will Become a Real Astronaut

Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut, will really go to the moon. He will be on the Dear Moon SpaceX mission to go around the moon.

The Dear Moon mission is a SpaceX Superheavy Starship flight purchased by billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa(MZ).

The mission profile will be similar to the Apollo 8 mission.

See more I am beyond excited to announce that I was chosen as a crew member for dearMoon! This has already been an amazing adventure and there's lots more to come. I cannot wait to share it with you all! Read more about it here! #dearMoonCrew – https://t.co/b4LEXREDDi — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) December 8, 2022