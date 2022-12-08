Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut, will really go to the moon. He will be on the Dear Moon SpaceX mission to go around the moon.
The Dear Moon mission is a SpaceX Superheavy Starship flight purchased by billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa(MZ).
The mission profile will be similar to the Apollo 8 mission.
I am beyond excited to announce that I was chosen as a crew member for dearMoon! This has already been an amazing adventure and there's lots more to come. I cannot wait to share it with you all! Read more about it here! #dearMoonCrew – https://t.co/b4LEXREDDi
7 thoughts on “Everyday Astronaut Will Become a Real Astronaut”
cool that normal men can go now,
not the 1960’s with super well trained, super smart army Guinee pigs, which were bound by military standards, codes and other top secrecy’s
Good for him. I expect him to be something like the official chronicler of what happens.
Pretty sure he’s several times said he didn’t think he’d want to go!
What an incredible opportunity for the young man, I hope it’s everything that he wants it to be and that humanity can learn something new from his travels.
I’ve watched many of his vids over the years, and as Jean said, Elon likes him. Not surprised he was picked, and I think he will do a great job reporting/documenting the entire journey.
Honestly, I can’t think of a better space enthusiast youtuber than Tim Dodd to get this
The guy seems very down to Earth and well, like a bunch of other regular space nerds, but he does have a lot of followers and seems to be favored by Musk, being granted interviews and guided tours to Boca Chica.
Maezawa is probably looking to gather the sympathies of the Youtube crowd and have good coverage.
But if Starship succeeds, we should get used to this kind of visitors to space.