First Light Fusion Technical Talks on Projectile Fusion

This animation shows a close up of the projectile/target interaction inside the reaction vessel for First Light Fusion. They electromagnetically launch a projectile to create inertial fusion. They do not use a laser. the target implodes faster than the projectile. They were getting velocity multipliers by 10X back in 2019. They think the onward path to a reactor is better for this approach.

In 2019, Nick Hawker, First Light Fusion CEO, presented for the EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training in the Science and Technology of Fusion Energy (Fusion CDT) at the University of York.

A presentation by Dr Dave Chapman, a senior scientist in First Light Fusion’s Numerical Physics team, was given as an invited contribution to the Transport in Nonideal Plasmas mini-workshop at the American Physical Society’s Division of Plasma Physics (APS-DPP) annual conference on Thursday 12th November 2020. The talk outlines the initial findings of ongoing work into understanding the sensitivity of predicted target performance to modelling uncertainties in the uniaxially-driven fusion experiments of Derentowicz