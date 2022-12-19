Is Binance the Next Crypto Collapse?

As of November 22 at 23:59 UTC, Binance users collectively held 575742.4228 BTC — that’s around $9.5 billion at today’s exchange rate. The Binance proof of reserves site is still showing that BTC figure despite reports of billions of dollars in withdrawals from Binance.
This dashboard is quickly becoming the most popular on @nansen_ai
Recommend checking it out 👀 https://t.co/Zpw2dQOG1a
— Alex Svanevik 🐧 (@ASvanevik) December 13, 2022
Analytics firm Nansen published data to show customers cashed out around $3.6 billion worth of assets over seven days from Binance.
This suggests about $6 billion worth of BTC deposits remain with Binance.
The Binance coin is still at $241. This is down from peaks of value of over $600 in 2021.
There remain many questions about Binance. Binance is unregulated and all control rests with the primary owner CZ.
Binance has multiple registrations and locations but no real headquarters.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.