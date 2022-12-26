Massive Electric Semi Truck Subsidies

There are huge subsidies for electric semi trucks and several major places like California are requiring 30% of all new tractor-trailer sales by 2030.

Tesla Semi Free in California and New York Without Price Increases

If Tesla does not raise the $180,000 price of the Tesla Semi then the $185,000 New York subsidy and the $40,000 US subsidy would make it free. The $120,000 California subsidy with a 15% kicker for fleets of ten or less plus the US subsidy would also make it virtually free. The Tesla Semi still must be in the application process but it is clear that California and New York will include Tesla in their electric truck programs.

California requires sales of new electric trucks and semis. By 2025, 11% of new rigid trucks heavier than 6.3 tonnes must be zero-emission. The targets for this vehicle segment increase to 50% by 2030 and 75% by 2035. The targets for new zero-emission tractor-trailers are 7%, 30%, and 40% by 2025, 2030, and 2035.

New York offers up to a $185,000 for electric trucks. The California and New York subsidy programs can also adjust the subsidies based upon truck fleet owner size of fleet. California offering 15% more subsidy for ten or smaller truck fleets and 50% less for owners of 500+ truck fleets.

The US government is offering $40,000 subsidies for electric semi trucks for purchases from 2023-2032.

There have been several high-profile deliveries of electric semi-trucks. The purchase price has been hidden and secret. The Port of Oakland recently acquired 10 Peterbilt 579EVs at a cost of $US5.1 million. If this represents the true upfront purchase price – not including a maintenance contract, for example – it would translate to $US510,000 per semi-truck. In 2020, Lion Electric received a $US20 million order for 50 8T electric trucks, working out to $US400,000 per truck. Tesla has been advertising a mind-bogglingly low price of $US180,000 for the just delivered 500-mile electric semi. Peterbilt 579EVs have a range of 150 miles. Nikola Tre is advertised at a price of about $300,000.

Tesla Semi Better Today Than What Was Expected in 2030

A 60-page report on electric heavy and Semi trucks for China, Europe and the World talks about unsubsidized breakeven with diesel trucks in 2030. However, the range for battery pack size in the report is inferior to the pack sizes and range of the Tesla 300 mile Semi (510 kwh, 500 kilometer) and Tesla 500 mile Semi (900 kWh, 800 kilometer).

This goes to ten-year plus lead in technology shown by Tesla a few weeks ago.