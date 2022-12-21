Munro Associate Fundraiser for Tesla Semi Teardown

Sandy Munro is selling Sandy Wants You Stickers for $15 each to offset the $210k purchase price of a Tesla Semi and the $1-2 million in work to perform a teardown and analysis of the Tesla Semi.
Munro and Associates is a 34 year old company formed in 1988. Kona Equity estimates that Munro has about 94 employees and $20 million in annual revenue.
Munro used to teardown and analyze combustion engine cars but about five years ago they made the strategic decision to focus exclusively on electric vehicles. Founder Sandy Munro worked at Ford and other carmakers before striking out on his engineering analysis firm.
The analysis they perform prices out all of the components and the efficiency of construction and assembly. They analyze various electronics and batteries as well.
