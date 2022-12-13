Panel Discussion of the Nuclear Fusion Net Gain of Energy In and Out of the Target

LLNL’s experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules (MJ) of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 MJ of fusion energy output, demonstrating for the first time a most fundamental science basis for inertial fusion energy (IFE). Many advanced science and technology developments are still needed to achieve simple, affordable IFE to power homes and businesses, and DOE is currently restarting a broad-based, coordinated IFE program in the United States.
If captured with 100% efficiency, the 1.05 Megajoules is enough to power a hair dryer for 30 minutes. It is about 280 watts.
The Net Gain is the energy hitting the pellet target and the energy coming out of the target.
