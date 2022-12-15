Rising and Falling Countries in World GDP Rankings

Nominal exchange rate GDP are impacted by the average currency exchange rate for the year. The US dollar has been exceptionally strong.

If the US dollar stays strong then China may take late into 2030 before it passes and if China has big demographic working age population declines there could be GDP growth challenges.

Japan seems destined to drop into sixth place by 2030 with a weak currency and declining population. They will fall behind India, Germany and the UK.

Brazil could pass Canada by 2030 IF Brazil does not blow up its economy.

Italy is tenth place and has dropped from 7th in a few years. Italy is shrinking and will slip to about 17th by about 2030-2035.