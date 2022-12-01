Solar Sail First Stage and Then Impact Fusion to Get Towards Lightspeed

The Bussard Ramjet drive has been proven not to work, but laying out a runway of fuel could work. This has been examined in more detail.

Fuel is deliberately emplaced in the path of the spacecraft before the flight. Kare proposed that, at the velocities proposed for interstellar flight, nuclear fusion can be accomplished at the temperatures produced by impact, and proposed a propulsion system he tagged the “Bussard Buzz-bomb”. Analysis shows, however, that Kare’s initial concept is only plausible if the pellets can be pre-compressed before impact, a process which would have great difficulty to implement. A more detailed variant of the impact-fusion runway will be presented, and the major difficulties to this approach discussed. By going faster than 1245 kilometers per second first, we can start the passing over the fuel runway and have fuel explode at impact into fusion.