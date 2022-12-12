Sorry This Net Energy Gain Does NOT Mean Fusion is Close

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Researchers were able to produce 2.5 megajoules of energy, 120 per cent of the 2.1 megajoules used to power the experiment. This means more energy out versus the energy deposited on the fuel pellet. The laboratory recently conducted a “successful” experiment at the National Ignition Facility. The National Ignition Facility is mainly doing nuclear tests to help make sure our thousands of nuclear bombs will continue to work as they age.
This is a step in many steps to get to commercial nuclear fusion. However, commercial nuclear fusion would need the entire plant to generate many times more power than is put into it. This is on the order of 1000 times more net energy gain than was demonstrated. The number of 1000X net energy gain pellets would need to scale up to one million pellets per day. This would enable a gigawatt fusion reactor. They are not doing 10 pellets per second they are doing one pellet every few weeks or months.
However, the work and science was difficult and I congratulate the team for this milestone.
* In August 2021, the NIF in California produced >1.3 MJ of fusion yield with 1.9 MJ of laser drive – a 70% conversion of laser energy to fusion energy. NOTE: A little over one hear to go from 70% conversion to 125%
* Very high efficiency in laser-driven proton sources has been experimentally observed. More than 10% of picosecond laser pulse energy has been converted to a proton burst, and new techniques for fabricating cone-in-shell proton fast ignition targets are being developed.
* Lasers with many hundreds of joules of energy operating at 10 Hz can now be constructed, and 100 J pulsed lasers operating at 10 Hz have been fielded. This is only within about a factor of 10 or 20 of what will be needed for the laser beams in an operating fusion power plant.
Commercialising fusion will have significant implications for the energy sector, provide a reliable way forward to solving climate challenges, and be a remarkable achievement in science and technology.
I tend to think this is major.
It shows that it is at least within reach to have net energy gain, and not something ‘20 years away’, like fusion always was.
It also shows we’re getting better at understanding the science, the plasma and laser physics, to the point that this was achieved.
It makes al the other initiatives more realistic and give them also more credibility.
Investors like that, so I would expect some more funding coming in kn this space.
Were they to fire 10 times a second you would very quickly have a Gold layer over the inside of the machine which would cause some serious issues. Each day of use would deposit ~5kg of Gold in the machine?
No I am not going to do the math. It is an obvious design flaw.
I noticed the Talk-Polywell blog has ignored this announcement, suggesting they feel the same way about it as you do.
I think Helion Energy has the best prospects at this point. There are a LOT of fusion power start-ups these days. Nevertheless, Thorium-based MSR is still the best option on the table for energy generation.
Most fusion approaches will never produce energy that is cheaper than say a Nuscale fission reactor. This is a very important consideration as the world is awash in expensive means of energy production that are not adopted.
This is neat science but lets be clear NIF was all about validating physics models that are used to model and virtually test nuclear weapons (because test ban treaties prevent physical testing). NIF never was intended as a power plant and would be prohibitively expensive to run as one.
Yes,NuScale has the surest prospects for inexpensive low Carbon energy,but this was still a great achievement. A laser inertial confinement power plant would use 10 a second ,but NIF was never intended to do that.
Let’s remember that NIF also does basic science like planetary conditions, what its like for Jupiter,is the Hydrogen metallic near the core.
I like the MIT spinoff Commonwealth Energy,with the Iron Man inspired name Spark reactor, better magnets increase fusion power at the exponent of 3.
We’ll still be burning wood for power as we did 100K years ago when we have fission and fusion power plants all working,China still builds new coal plants every couple of days.
It’s nice to see a story that the regular media hype as a tech breakthrough but media specialized in tech breakthroughs consider meh.
I was “meh” but I’m glad that people are talking about fusion.
They need to be clear that there are still many breakthroughs that need to be made to get to a commercial fusion reactor. There should be a large public/private effort towards making it happen. If everything goes well we should see a reactor in 2040-2050 imo.
One step at a time, I guess.
What I tend to roll my eyes about, is the usage of the ‘breakthrough’ label for any minor advance.