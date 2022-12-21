SpaceX Heading for 61 Launches in 2022 and Over 200 Total

The Dec 16, 2022 SpaceX launch of O3b mPOWER internet satellites was the 200th launch of SpaceX Falcon rockets. SpaceX has had a record 59 launches in 2022 and still has two more launches scheduled for Dec 28, 2022. SpaceX has bookings and plans to launch over 100 times in 2023. There have been 191 Falcon 9 launches but there were a few other non-Falcon 9 launches.
SpaceX is now at about 70-80% of all commercial launch. China, Russia will of course launch their own military and space spying missions. SpaceX Starlink is about 70% of all satellites in orbit. SpaceX is larger than the tiny missions from Rocketlabs. SpaceX is launching about 90% of commercial launch mass and similar share of the revenue. SpaceX launches most of the other non-Starlink satellites. SpaceX is responsible for about 80% of the satellites in orbit.
SpaceX domination of space launch and satellites will increase with the fully reusable Super Heavy Starship. SpaceX launches will go up by 1000 times and launch payload by 10,000 times over the next two to four years after Super Heavy Starship starts frequent usage. Starlink Gen 2 fully deployed will Space at over 90% of all satellites in orbit (42,000 SpaceX and 2000-4000 others) and they will launch 80% of the other satellites.
SpaceX dominates all commercial space launch. They have put Europe Ariane and Russian rockets tiny launches of national missions.
Thunderfoot and Other SpaceX Haters Are Wrong
There is still silliness from people like Thunderfoot claiming that SpaceX is not a success and the reusable first stage is not economically superior. He lumps in the expendable second stage as a cost against the reused first stage to try to claim it is not economic to recover and reuse the first stage.
He cherry picks a conservative statement from Gwynn Shotwell and ignores a tweet from Elon Musk that clearly states the economics.
In August 2020, Elon Musk tweeted that refurbishment and reuse of a booster is done for less than 10% the price of a new booster while the payload reduction is below 40%. According to his tweet, SpaceX breaks even with a second flight per booster and saves money from the third flight on.
Payload reduction due to reusability of booster & fairing is <40% for F9 & recovery & refurb is <10%, so you’re roughly even with 2 flights, definitely ahead with 3
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 19, 2020
The second stage is expended in partial Falcon 9 reusability and it is expended when the entire rocket is thrown away. The money saving from
The first stage clearly has almost no refurbishment costs because they have been reused in as little as 21 days. A lot of maintenance could not happen with relatively speedy reuse. A few weeks of actual work by a few dozen people is all that is possible based upon the frequency of reuse.
All of the primary structure of the reused boosters are intact. The first stage boosters are only used at low altitude.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
6 thoughts on “SpaceX Heading for 61 Launches in 2022 and Over 200 Total”
Hi Brian
You’ve dropped some text off a sentence here:
The second stage is expended in partial Falcon 9 reusability and it is expended when the entire rocket is thrown away. The money saving from
What were you going to say?
Adam
SpaceX traffic isn’t going to expand quite as fast as you’re suggesting, I expect, because even after Starship is flying, it will take a while for the market to fill that capacity. The lower launch cost will make a lot of space activity economical, such as private sector SPS experiments, but it will take a few years to go from “economical” to “flying”.
Really? I would have thought the accelerated cadence need for Starlink Gen2 rollout to meet FCC minimums will raise traffic levels substantially, and if Musk goes all in and expands Starlink to the max 40K+ size, launches will have to speed up even more, considering an expected 5 year sat lifecycle.
Brian expects a 1,000 fold increase in launch cadence, and a 10,000 fold increase in tonnage per year.
Let’s see, currently 3,300 or so satellites. Target is about 12,000. With Falcon they’d been launching about 500 a year. So, 500,000 satellites a year, and 12,000 needed.
At Brian’s projected capacity, SpaceX could loft that entire constellation in 9 days.
So, no, I don’t think Starlink will soak up much of that launch capacity.
You know what would? Solar power satellites…
Seeing the expected increase in mass launched per year, and the market adjusting itself to that mass a few years later, soon the microlaunchers will look as silly as making kids trikes trying to compete with trucks.
Hopefully, they grow up soon enough and make some real competition.
For a minute there I thought that Rocket Lab would be the most aggressive competition to SpaceX, until I found out that the Neutron rocket is only going to be roughly the same size as a Falcon 9.