Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry

The Tesla Semi is a category killer for the entire trucking category.
Tesla has exclusively solved the issue of efficient torque when towing heavy leads. Large pickup trucks like the diesel F150 drop from 20 mpg down to 9 mpg when they are towing over 3 tons. The diesel Semi weighs about 24000 pounds and the trailer holding the payload weighs about 10,000 pounds. This means the max weight of 80,000 pounds on US highways leaves about 36,000 pounds (18 tons) for payload. The diesel semi drops to 7 mpg with heavy loads.
The Tesla Semi gets 1.7 kWh per mile of electricity use when moving a full load and can be improved ot 1.5 kWh per mile. That’s a lot more than a sedan like the Tesla Model 3 at 1/4 kWh per mile, as you would expect. It’s also better than the competing electric truck offerings from Volvo, Mack, BYD and others, which range from 2.2 to 2.8 kWh per mile.
Tesla can save $50,000 per year in fuel costs when a SEmi truck is driven 80,000 to 100,000 miles in a year. Tesla Semi can also save $2000-5000 per year in replacing brake pads because regenerative braking gives back 80% of the energy for going up hills while saving brakes from damage.
The Tesla Semi will ensure Tesla will dominate the Semi market. The Tesla Semi will have a 3-4 year payback period. Tesla has an over 5 year technological lead over its competition in electric semi trucks and the diesel trucks are outperformed as well.
The Tesla Semi technology solves torque and towing heavy loads.
Tesla Semi will drive up and down hills faster and safer. This will reduce traffic problems and reduce delays driving versus diesel trucks.
Megawatt charging that is 5-10X faster than the competition means there is no competition in charging. The charging of trucks will require megapacks at scale to buffer the grid. This means the guaranteed success of Tesla trucks guarantees the success and domination of Tesla Energy. If Tesla Energy reaches the goal of 10 terawatt-hours per year then it will be two to four times more valuable than all of the electric car market.
Diesel trucks emit huge amounts of not just greenhouse gasses but particulates. Outdoor air pollution is estimated by the WHO to kill 4.2 million people per year with particulates being the leading killer. Diesel trucks emit 70% of the particulates from transportation in the USA, and 60% of the nitrogen oxides. Getting them off the road is a major step.
16 thoughts on “Tesla Semi and Torque Technology is Killer for Entire $2 Trillion Truck Industry”
Common-Sense Skeptic is full of Sh!^. He spews nonsense. He is wrong more than he is right. Clickbait for rubes.
How Much Does it Cost To Purchase?
How many recharge cycles will the batteries accept a full charge?
When the batteries are no longer usable, How will it effect the environment to dispose of the waste, How much will New Batteries Cost? Who is going to do the work? Seems to be a lack of skilled mechanics at Love’s,T/A, ???
Tesla will raise the price of the Semi, just as they raised the price of all their cars and just like all car makers raised their prices over the last 5 years. My estimate is 500 mile goes to about $250k but buyers get the $40k tax credit in the US and the 300 mile range is about $190k. The batteries will recharge acceptably for about 4000 cycles. But I expect battery changes every 6-10 years unless they switch the previously 500 mile vehicle to a 300 mile route. About 5-10% per year drop in battery prices except in inflation years.
Tesla will make their own truck stops or some existing truck stops convert.
Center seat, how’s that work?
No sleeper, now what?
Where the hell are the doors?
Maybe if Elon was so smart, he’d consult a real driver,!
As usual Elon is full of crap!
They will add a sleeper version. There are 50% of semi trucks with no sleeper. 150k/year in the US. 150k/year in Europe. 500k/year in China. 2026 at least before that market can be satisfied. Center seat driver uses cameras for backing up.
You only need a sleeper for an overnight haul.
Two things.
I hope they find electricity for these trucks. They sound good for owners and for planet. More infrastructure in less traveled roads in midwest, too.
I wish Mr Musk to develop low cost car for family of four. Even blade or sodium battery. Even shorter range. Immigrants and lower class need help.
Hi Brian,
Are you able to respond to this you tube video?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3dCDNIRM34
Thanks
Joe
Thunderfoot is a biased liar. His videos are the snark and critique of things. This is sometimes valid when the target is flawed. But he attacked SpaceX for reusable rockets and has not admitted he was wrong even after there have been over 150 booster landings and over 100 reused booster flights. His critique of Semi truck is that the payload weights are wrong or fraudulent.
Warren Redlich trashes Thunderfoot for his Spacex reusable booster lies and faulty analysis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbN6gJTFZD8
I will look at this other video and respond.
I have responded
I started driving trucks in 1974. I have only 2 questions regarding electric trucks. 1st, where does all this electricity, to recharge these batteries come from? Areas like LA already have brown outs because there isn’t enough power. 2nd, how long does it take to change the batteries? If it is longer than 15 minutes it won’t work in the real world. If you think it is viable to set up charging stations, in the parking spaces, check out the maintainance headaches experienced by the old “park and view” system.
This is also why the megapacks are needed. Recharge megapacks overnight or anytime during the day when load is available. Less grid strain and cheaper with time of use pricing. 5% of solar and wind gets curtailed across the US. A terawatt hour of extra power in most states and 5 twh in Texas and a few others with lots of wind.
“This person was wrong on one thing, it must mean he is wrong in everything” Truly flawless logic there buddy.
Besides, he wasn’t really wrong about the reusable rockets. They haven’t cut down costs 100 fold like Elon Musk promised. 🤷🏻♂️ Common sense skeptic is a good YT channel to check out regarding the BS Elon Musk is spewing out, especially on SpaceX and the joke that is starship.
SpaceX is not cutting prices on full launches because they have no competition. SpaceX does have ridesharing costs down to about $275,000 per launch. 275kg.
If SpaceX cut prices who are they trying to beat? Ariane? Long March China? Soyuz Russia?
Same thing for Tesla Model 3/Y. Tesla lowered prices in China where there is competition. In the US, Tesla has 60-70% market share without cutting prices. Market share going back up to 70%+ with Tesla regaining $7500 tax credit in 2023-2032. Hyundia/Kia will give up market share by not qualifying for tax credit.
The person was wrong about the weight of a standard 10 foot concrete block. That is flawless logic. Your welcome.
Starship will works and the Starship fleet will fly 1000+ times per year to orbit by 2026. They will also fulfill the one hour military delivery flight point to point by 2026. When that happens if you have integrity you can apologize.
If this does not happen, I will post here and on youtube that Thunderfoot had some justification to doubt SpaceX execution.
Starship will be the hundred-fold reduction. Elon never claimed a hundred-fold reduction with Falcon, that’s a strawman.