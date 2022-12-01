Tesla Semi Delivery Event

Tesla drove its Semi truck with a 81,000 pound payload up a 6% incline. They drove 500 miles with a full load.
The Tesla Semi has a 1000 volt powertrain versus the 400 volt powertrain in other vehicles.
Tesla will use the 1000 volt powertrain in other vehicles.
They will have version 4 superchargers that can charge a cybertruck in about 6 minutes and a 1 MW Semi truck in about 30 minutes.
The cybertruck will likely have version with 1000 volt powertrain and use the version 4 superchargers.
