Tesla Semi Delivery Event

Tesla drove its Semi truck with a 81,000 pound payload up a 6% incline. They drove 500 miles with a full load.

The Tesla Semi has a 1000 volt powertrain versus the 400 volt powertrain in other vehicles.

Tesla will use the 1000 volt powertrain in other vehicles.

They will have version 4 superchargers that can charge a cybertruck in about 6 minutes and a 1 MW Semi truck in about 30 minutes.

The cybertruck will likely have version with 1000 volt powertrain and use the version 4 superchargers.