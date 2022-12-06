A Twitter Space with Brian Wang, Bradford Fergeson, Randy Kirk, Gary Carson, Larry Goldberg, Lars Strandridder (Best in Tesla), John Gibb (Dr Know it All).
Key insights – Tesla Semi could match the Tesla Car business in revenue if there is an accelerated shift to electric trucks by China and other nations in Asia.
The Tesla Semi will drive the need and build out of Megapack charging and the megacharging could match the terawatt hours of batteries used for Tesla Semi.
Tesla Semi is the most important for Tesla after Teslabot and Robotaxi. The reason is that it will be the main catalyst for Tesla Energy to reach terawatt per year scale and beyond.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “Twitter Space – Semi Most Important Tesla Product After Bot and Robotaxi”
Several years ago, I checked and discovered about six million people in the US make their living by driving taxis, buses, and trucks. I would guess about 100,000 people would be needed to be specialized programmers, database administrators, and engineers for self-driving technology. And almost none of them are going to be any of those six million unemployed drivers retraining themselves. They also won’t be getting jobs as brain surgeons and such. Oh sure, a couple will, and you will read their uplifting stories in Reader’s Digest, like those about the kids who fall in an icy covered lake and get saved after 30 minutes. The point being, in the greater scheme of things, that’s not going to change the situation much.
Of course, then you have body shops doing less repairs, less trucks being made because they drive 24/7 except when loading/unloading or getting maintenance, less folks working in the DMV, less car insurance salespersons, less fry cooks and waitresses (truck stops mostly won’t need any), and so on.
Sure, we will adjust. But it will come very quickly, to quickly to prevent a lot of pain (given that our so-called leaders will be useless in even addressing it, and no one can stop it. They may attempt legislation to slow it down but that will just make it all messier.
Interesting times. Four kids and their spouses have finished school and entered the work force since I noticed all this (around 2010, when people still told me I was being ridiculous about the possibility of self-driving vehicles). Either the kids took me seriously or we were just lucky, but I don’t see any of them in the careers that are going to be adversely affected by at least the first several decades of automation.
But it’s getting harder to predict who is going to get disrupted next by ai. People assumed for a long time that ai would start at the lowest skilled/education jobs and work it’s way up to the white collar. But what we are seeing is perhaps a lawyer is easier to automate away than a janitor. And with chatGPT, dall-e and the like, the creatives (authors, artists, etc) seem to be most at risk of disruption.
Yes, it’s one thing that everyone got wrong about predicting “smart computers”.
Everyone, from serious predictions through to science fiction movies all had robots and computers being serious, logical, boring without the ability to do art or music or jokes.
It turns out the exact reverse. It’s a serious conversation about a logical subject where computers are still failing.
That line from AI where Will Smith asks “Can a robot write a symphony? Can a robot turn a… canvas into a beautiful masterpiece?” … well the answer is yes. The real robot would not, however, be able to come up with the come back of asking the human “Can you?”