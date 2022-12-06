Twitter Space – Semi Most Important Tesla Product After Bot and Robotaxi

A Twitter Space with Brian Wang, Bradford Fergeson, Randy Kirk, Gary Carson, Larry Goldberg, Lars Strandridder (Best in Tesla), John Gibb (Dr Know it All).

Key insights – Tesla Semi could match the Tesla Car business in revenue if there is an accelerated shift to electric trucks by China and other nations in Asia.

The Tesla Semi will drive the need and build out of Megapack charging and the megacharging could match the terawatt hours of batteries used for Tesla Semi.

Tesla Semi is the most important for Tesla after Teslabot and Robotaxi. The reason is that it will be the main catalyst for Tesla Energy to reach terawatt per year scale and beyond.

