Two Hours to 61st SpaceX 2022 Mission

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, December 29 for launch of the ISI EROS C-3 mission to a low-earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The 56-minute launch window opens at 11:17 p.m. PT (07:17 UTC on December 30). A backup launch opportunity is available on Friday, December 30 with a 56-minute window opening at 11:37 p.m. PT (07:37 UTC on December 31).

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and two Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If SpaceX succeeds with this launch then SpaceX will match China with each having 61 successful launches for 2022.

EROS-C is a state-of-the-art earth observation satellite, with superb image quality providing ultra high-resolution imagery. It is designed to support the most demanding operational challenges defense & intelligence organizations are presently facing.

The satellite was launched into a mid-inclination orbit, resulting in high revisit rate and diverse imaging time, enhancing its intelligence gathering capabilities. Along with its extreme agility, allowing higher imaging capacity per pass, the EROS-C is a truly powerful intelligence collection asset.

EROS-C, serves as the backbone of the EROS-NG™ constellation. through ISI’s advanced ground control segment, it enables defense and intelligence organizations to conduct operations under complete confidentiality and data protection, as well as independent mission execution, with no preemption / shutter control.