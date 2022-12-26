Will the Most Powerful Tesla Cybertrucks Be Class 4 Trucks?

In 2019, Tesla was talking about the Tesla Cybertruck being a Class 2b-3 medium duty pickup but in 2022 Tesla has said Semi technology will be used in Cybertrucks. This could boost Tesla Cybertrucks to Class 4.

Gross vehicle weight ratings are the weight of the vehicle plus the cargo that can carried on the truck. Trucks can tow much more weight than can be loaded onto them. Tesla previously talked about a weight of 5000 lbs for the vehicle and carrying 3500 lbs. A 5000 lbs truck that carries 5000 pounds would be at the bottom end of the Class 3. A 5000 lbs truck that carries 10000 pounds would be at the bottom end of the Class 4 trucks.

The existing diesel-powered supertrucks in Class 4 have larger and stronger flatbeds.

The Class 3 truck gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) ranges from 10001–14000 lb (4536–6350 kg).

This could matter a great deal as there are substantially larger tax credits and incentives for medium trucks. New York is giving $100,000 subsidy vouchers for electric Class 4 trucks.

California also offers incentives for class 2, 3 and 4 trucks. California’s incentives are larger for class 4 trucks.

See more Scoop: @Tesla told CARB the Cybertruck will “very likely” be a Class 2B-3 medium-duty pickup.

Why’s that important? @elonmusk likes to say Cybertruck is better than F-150. But it would be in the F-250’s class, & it does not stack up in towing & payload. https://t.co/sxQ7v5pJxL — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) December 13, 2019

The Class 3 truck gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) ranges from 10001–14000 lb (4536–6350 kg). Examples of vehicles in this class include the Dodge Ram 3500, Ford F-350, and the GMC Sierra 3500. The Hummer H1 is another example of a single rear wheel Class 3 truck, with a GVWR of 10300 lb (4672 kg).



Ford F350

The Ford F-350 has a maximum towing capacity of 32,000 pounds, nearly doubling the Ford F-250’s maximum towing rating of 18,500 pounds.

Medium duty

Class 4

The Class 4 truck gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) ranges from 14001–16000 lb (6351–7257

kg). Examples of vehicles in this class include select Ford F-450 trucks, Dodge Ram 4500,

and the GMC 4500.



Ford F450

Class 5

The Class 5 truck gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) ranges from 16001–19500 lb (7258–8845

kg). Examples of trucks in this class include the International TerraStar, GMC 5500, Dodge Ram 5500, and the Ford F-550.



Ford F550

Class 6

The Class 6 truck gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) ranges from 19501–26000 lb (8846–

11793 kg). Examples of trucks in this class include the International Durastar, GMC Topkick

C6500. and the Ford F-650.



Ford F550