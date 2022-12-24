Worst Tesla Semi is Better Than Best Competing Electric Semi

Tesla has two Semi models. One has 500 miles of range and the other has 300 miles of range.

Elon tweeted that they have energy efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile. The 500 mile range actually had about 540 miles of range so the battery pack is likely 900 kWh. The 300 mile range version likely has a 510 kWh battery pack.

Freightliner spent 5 years developing the electric eCascadia. The eCascadia has a typical range of 155, 220 or 230 on a full charge, depending on configuration.

The 230 mile eCascadia has a 550 kWh battery pack and 2.2 kWh per mile efficiency. It is 30% less efficient than the Tesla Semi 300 mile range. It needs a bigger battery pack to go 30% less range.

Tesla 300-mile range battery is about 1000 lbs lighter with 70 miles of greater range than the best eCascadia.

Tesla has had a drivetrain and electric system efficiency advantage for over a decade with electric cars. This is clearly difficult to improve. Most other electric carmakers are still behind the ten-year-old Model S in efficiency. Changing a cab configuration is easy. Adding a sleeper is just adding a bed. Making a drivetrain 30% more efficient and powerful is a lot harder and takes many years.

The Tesla Semi 300 mile is currently reported to be at a price of $150,000 before the tax credit. The price is old and has likely increased. We will see what the new number is early in 2023.

Volvo makes electric semi trucks and also makes diesel semi trucks. Volvos electric cars are 30% less efficient than Tesla cars.

The Energy Innovation organization projects the $40000 discount for electric Semi will enable 38% of the US Semi market to go electric by 2030.

Nikola is taking orders for battery-electric Tre. It offers a top speed of 58km/hr up a 6% grade, and up to 563km driving range from its 753kWh battery. It has about 330-350 miles of range. The Tesla Semi pulled a full load up a 6% grade at over 60 mph (100 km/hr). The Nikola Tre battery is about 3000 lbs heavier and it is much weaker going up hills. The Nikola Tre is priced around $300,000.

Huge California and New York Vouchers for Electric Class 8 and Other Trucks and Buses

The Tesla Semi will also likely qualify for the California subsidies for electric trucks. $150,000 for Class 8 trucks performing drayage operations. $120,000 for Class 8 trucks performing non-drayage operations. California and New York are both offering huge incentives for the first few thousand electric Semi trucks. New York is offering up to $185000 for Class 8 trucks. Requests for the NY subsidies must be submitted by 2024.