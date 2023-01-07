The global 2022 were 7.7 million BEVs and with plug in hybrid (PHEV and BEV) over 10 million in 2022.
The global share is 12.5 % for BEV. About 200k EV units were lost in China due to massive COVID outbreaks in December.
In 2023, the number of Global BEV will easily surpass 10 million without including PHEV.
Europe and China had strong electic car share in the 20-35% ranges of all vehicles sold.
Europe-10 volumes for total car markets improved by 17.4 % year-on year which was only 4 % below the 2015-2019 average for December. Europe-10 EV sales were up by 55 % y/y in December as buyers in Germany, Belgium, Norway and Sweden rushed into EVs to avoid incentive cuts in 2023. USA’s EV sales increased by approximately 42 % in December, with many registrations postponed to 2023 when the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) provides new EV grants.
Germany’s December’s combined plugin share of 55.4% is a new record, up from 35.7% year-on-year. The combined result comprises 33.2% full battery electrics (BEVs), and 22.3% plugin hybrids (PHEVs). This compares to share weightings of 21.3%, and 14.4%, in December 2021. Germany’s full-year 2022 share of plugins amounted to 31.4%, up from 26.0% in 2021. The 2022 weightings were 17.7% BEV (up from 13.6% YoY) and 13.7% PHEV (from 12.4%).
3 thoughts on “7.7 Million Battery Electric Cars Sold Globally in 2022”
This is ok, but what I would really like to see is what the EV world could conceivably look like post-2035. Which country/ continent with which car, truck, SUV, semi numbers, and proportions of BEV/PHEV/FCEV/ICE of these. With expected anti-ICE regs in some locations; rarity of bigger vehicles, at all, in others; hydro prices and grid reliability, areas most likely to have semis or cube-trucks…
My 2c – US/Canada – increase overall pUps, SUVs-still predominantly ICE,PHEV; stable overall small cars-predominantly PHEV with some BEVs, mainly due to lack of saturation of home charging, gas stations hanging on with prices below $2/gal, and unreliable grid rates and questionable competition at chargers (as with gas stations, companies);
– EU – decrease overall pUps, SUVs-predominantly BEV, some PHEV; increase overall small cars-predominantly BEV, mainly due to regs for multi-family charging, but reliably-high grid rates and questionable competition at chargers;
– China – decrease overall pUps, SUVs-predominantly BEV, some PHEV; increase overall small cars-predominantly BEV, mainly due to regs for multi-family charging, but reliably-high grid rates;
-Asia/India – decrease overall pUps, SUVs-still predominantly ICE,PHEV; stable overall small cars-predominantly PHEV,ICE with some BEVs, mainly due to lack of saturation of any charging, gas stations hanging on, no anti-ICE regs, and unreliable grid rates; and,
– Africa – increase overall pUps, SUVs-still predominantly ICE; increase overall small cars-predominantly ICE with some PHEVs, mainly due to lack of saturation of any charging, gas stations hanging on, no anti-ICE regs, and unreliable grid rates.
Of course almost everywhere vehicle increases, but EVs as a proportion of all new vehicles.
I give up — what is your definition of “pUps”? All Google can tell me is about how dogs prefer electric cars over ICE cars.
I suspect that if BEVs are continually sold at record volume, then we will see some kind of innovation in power generation in the very near future, simply out of necessity. Somebody, somewhere, will make it happen whether the status quo likes it or not.
As soon as electric vehicles began to appear on the roads in earnest, it was a Katie Bar the Door situation, and poor Katie got trampled.