7.7 Million Battery Electric Cars Sold Globally in 2022

The global 2022 were 7.7 million BEVs and with plug in hybrid (PHEV and BEV) over 10 million in 2022.

The global share is 12.5 % for BEV. About 200k EV units were lost in China due to massive COVID outbreaks in December.

In 2023, the number of Global BEV will easily surpass 10 million without including PHEV.

Europe and China had strong electic car share in the 20-35% ranges of all vehicles sold.

Europe-10 volumes for total car markets improved by 17.4 % year-on year which was only 4 % below the 2015-2019 average for December. Europe-10 EV sales were up by 55 % y/y in December as buyers in Germany, Belgium, Norway and Sweden rushed into EVs to avoid incentive cuts in 2023. USA’s EV sales increased by approximately 42 % in December, with many registrations postponed to 2023 when the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) provides new EV grants.

Germany’s December’s combined plugin share of 55.4% is a new record, up from 35.7% year-on-year. The combined result comprises 33.2% full battery electrics (BEVs), and 22.3% plugin hybrids (PHEVs). This compares to share weightings of 21.3%, and 14.4%, in December 2021. Germany’s full-year 2022 share of plugins amounted to 31.4%, up from 26.0% in 2021. The 2022 weightings were 17.7% BEV (up from 13.6% YoY) and 13.7% PHEV (from 12.4%).