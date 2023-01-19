Class 8 Truck Drivers Talk on Youtube About Costs and Expenses

Nextbigfuture has written about the Tesla Electric Semi. The Tesla Electric Semi can have electricity costs of 17 cents per mile. There have been trucker commenters saying that the maintenance costs are different for electric trucks and the battery replacement will wreck the economics of the 500 mile range truck. 60-80% of the loads seem are below the 500-mile range one way.

The first battery change (assuming it is done in 7 years $80,000 cost and in 700,000 miles would be $0.11 per mile and another one in 12 years would be $50,000 in cost after 700,000 miles would be $0.07 per mile). The Tesla Semi are $0.50 cheaper than the new Freightliners and $0.70 on older or less fuel efficient trucks. Trucks will have $0.18 per mile maintenance and repair costs. IF the Tesla has maintenance and repair costs that are the same and added on the 0.11 per mile would be $0.29 per mile in maintenance and battery. The Tesla Semi still comes out ahead on energy and maintenance even with added battery replacements. The Tesla Semi has no clutch and fuel system and Hertz is experiencing half of the maintenance costs for operating Tesla EV vs regular gas passenger cars. There is the possibility that the non-battery maintenance is $0.09 per mile for Tesla Semi and the all in with battery is $0.20 per mile.

The truckers are earning about $2.30-$3.00 per mile. The amounts made vary widely based on region and other dynamic business factors.

The new Freightliner Cascadia’s can get 8 to 9 mpg versus 2015-2016 versions in the 7-7.5 mpg range. The older flatnose trucks get 6-7 mpg.

Newer Volvos get about 7.4 mpg.

The new Freightliner trucks are 15 to 16 cents per mile cheaper than the older trucks. The Tesla Semi are $0.50 cheaper than the new Freightliners and $0.70 on older or less fuel efficient trucks.

In late 2022 and in 2023, trucks are getting fuel costs of $0.60 to 1.05 per mile. Most trucks are in the $0.70 to 0.90 per mile fuel costs ranges.

IF other average truck costs from 2021 were still valid :

Truck payment – $0.15/mile

Trailer payment – $0.07/mile

Insurance – $0.14/mile (less for more established truck companies, more for newer truck companies or drivers)

Maintenance and Repairs – $0.18/mile

Tires – $0.03/mile

Tolls – $0.04/mile

Permits/Licensing and software – $0.06/mile

Driver – $0.42 per mile

This is $0.67/mile in non-fuel and non-driver costs.

Another trucking companies describes driving 2480 miles in a week to get $6000 in gross profit. The costs in fuel, insurance etc… left $1837 in net profit for the week. There needs to be a cushion and setting aside money for future maintenance and repairs.

Old vs new trucks

There are older videos before the higher diesel prices was 0.46 to 0.50 per mile back in 2020 and 2021.