Elon Musk has tweeted that he expects SpaceX to make five full Stack Super Heavy Starships in 2023.
If there is a successful orbital Stack Super Heavy Starships launch in February, 2023 then Super Heavy Starships could start flying weekly by Q4 2023.
How many starships is spacex looking to build this year ?
— Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 14, 2023
About five full stacks
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
9 thoughts on “Elon Says SpaceX Will Make Five Full Stack Super Heavy Starships in 2023”
Corporations and futurists are always making projections and claims. I wish there was a way for NBF readers to vote on how confident they are in those projections.
+1
Cool, but we should take all those SpaceX, Musk claims with ULTRA large grain of salt.
People have short memory.
This is from February 2020
“SpaceX in 2021 Will Have 3,000 Employees Mass-Producing Two Starships Per Week”
https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2020/02/spacex-in-2021-will-have-3000-employees-mass-producing-two-starships-per-week.html
Instead of United Launch Alliance, there were targeting 2017 for the first launch of SLS in 2011. After the same group of companies failed to develop an Apollo like rocket from Shuttle parts with $10 billion Constellation program. Five times the cost and 11 years instead of six years.
I wish SpaceX all the best. I want them to succeed in mass manufacturing 100-1000 Starships per year or even better, instead of Starships, build next gen ship which will be 10-20x larger. Similar in design to Star Trek ships. Not that advanced, but simply much, much bigger than Starship and able to take off and land in more fluid, safer way, using other tech than rocket propulsion.
I am writing this(first post) because I am a bit disappointed that we’re moving much slower than planned years ago. I was always hyper optimistic and in the past believed those timelines and claims.
We need to accelerate tech development. We need to invest more $ and human resources.
Classical Elon’s time.
I’ve earned to just let it be and take everything time-related from him with a grain of salt. Musk is a salesman and tends to be overoptimistic in time projections.
But he eventually delivers.
Meant L1,of course.
Let’s send a lens to L2 ,to reduce the energy the sun imparts to our atmosphere, just a small scale test at first, but let’s try it.
Don’t tease us!! But this is so exciting, let’s just get the first one up and down.
How exciting to go down to Texas to watch this bad boy go up in flames, and I mean all the way up ,around and safely down. Brian,you got to have contests ,or travel packages to go see it.
I’m counting down!!