For the USA Going All Electric Semi Trucks is Like Getting All of Iraq’s Oil Without War

Jordan of the Limiting Factor goes into detail on electric semi trucks and the megacharging that will be needed. I will go over the scale of the shift for electric trucks. The motivation is that it will make trucks about 30% cheaper to operate by saving 80% of the fuel costs. It also means countries like China will import a lot less oil and can be energy independent. This is a huge deal in terms of the security of a country. China can be cut off from the 10 million barrels per day of oil that they import but they have access to their own coal and their own solar, wind and hydro. It is a economic and strategic no-brainer for companies and countries to shift to electric trucks. As much effort as the US put into conquering Iraq would go into getting off an Iraq level of oil with electric trucks.

There is a 300-member industry group called Charin that is working on standards for charging electric trucks. Those standards are to start rolling out in 2024. Their proposed standard is a 3.75 Megawatt charging system.

Tesla Megacharger will be about 2 to 2.5 megawatt charging. Tesla may increase it later.

Jordan notes that if 24 electric semi trucks charged at four stalls and their were six megapacks then the peak and overall electricity drawn would be equal to a 400,000 square foot commercial office building. This would draw 24 megawatt hours per day at 1 megawatt all day.

If there were 500 electric semi trucks charging at a major distribution point then all of the power of a nuclear reactor or two coal plants would be needed. This is 8.76 TWh of power per year.

The United States could added about 90 TWh of electricity from wind power and 35 TWh from solar in 2022. China aims to add 160 GW of wind, solar capacity in 2023. The US makes 4000 TWh of electricity every year.

5 TWh of renewable energy was curtailed in 2020 in Texas. 500 semi trucks charging in Texas would take up the total spare overflow of unusable power. There is also some other spare power where systems are not running all out.

Tesla plans to make 50,000 electric semi trucks in 2024. Those trucks will need 100 gigawatts of power. This would be 876 terawatt hours per year of power.

Adding 80,000 electric Semi trucks every year from 2025 onwards means the US must scale to China levels of new solar and wind. 10,000 electric semi trucks per year would soak up all of the solar and wind power added each year. The average semi truck actually only drives about 60,000 miles per year. This would mean 120,000 electric Semi per year could be added with a bit more than doubing the solar and wind added for other reasons.

The shift of all 4 million diesel trucks in the US to solar would take 30-40 years at around this pace. There would be the need to double the electrical power generation over the 20-40 year shift. This would offset about 3-4 million barrels per day of oil in the US and 20-30 million barrels per day globally.

The largest solar farms in the US produce 400-600 megawatts.

Globally there are three solar farms over 2 gigawatts and few more over 15 gigawatts.