Google LaMDA Versus ChatGPT in the New AI Wars

ChatGPT is a large language model AI that is making big waves. The NY Times reports that Google declared a code Red emergency in 2022 to respond to ChatGPT. ChatGPT with Microsoft support is something that could enable the Microsoft Bing search engine to surpass Google search. The new AI Wars are the next stage of the internet browser and search engine wars of the past.

Google version of ChatGPT is LaMDA. It works on Transformer, a neural network architecture that Google Research invented and open-sourced in 2017. This is the same code used by ChatGPT and BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers).

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin met with current Google CEO Sundar Pichai for a high-level brainstorming session to accelerate a faster and better action plan versus ChatGPT. Microsoft has invested $10 billion in ChatGPT.

Google will demo a ChatGPT alternative with better comprehension skills and more precise answers to queries.

Google I/O 2023 will take place in person in May 2023.

Replacing or enhancing regular search with AI conversation system will require speeding up the current chat systems by millions or even a billion times.

Capabilities Of Google LaMDA

LaMDA is trained on 137 Billion parameters and with 1.56 Trillion publicly available words, dialogue data, and documents on the internet. On top of that, LaMDA is also fine-tuned to always mold its response on three key parameters – Safety, Quality, and Groundedness.

The dialogue-specific training is its main strength and gives LamDA an edge over other language models. Riley Goodside from Scale AI reports that LaMDA’s responses are more authentic and closer to human speech than ChatGPT. It will be easier for LaMDA to integrate with applications like Google Assistant, Workspace, and even the search engine itself.

Capabilities Of ChatGPT

ChatGPT uses the GPT-3.5 architecture. GPT-3.5 has three models – code-DaVinci-002, text-DaVinci-002 and an additional base model to understand codes. The text-DaVinci-002 model has human trainers checking the quality of generated responses.

GPT 3.5 has reinforcement learning with human feedback or the text-DaVinci-003 model. A reward-based training module lets ChatGPT3 learn from its mistakes and correct its replies if the same question is asked again. ChatGPT and LaMDA are close to the same level. LaMDA is not fine-tuned to generate codes but ChatGPT can generate codes.

ChatGPT is trained for specific tasks. You can use it for language translation, summarisation, text improvement, and more.

ChatGPT is trained over a massively larger dataset than LaMDA.

Microsoft will try to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT with the Bing search engine and make Bing search data available to ChatGPT.