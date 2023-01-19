Japan Had Lowest Car Sales in 45 Years and More Were Cheap Cars

Japan’s economy has been in relative decline compared to many other developed countries. Japan sold 4.2 million cars in 2022 which is the lowest in 45 years. The cars that were sold were the cheaper K cars like the Honda N-Box and Toyota Yaris. The N-Box and Yaris are 1.6 million yen or about $12,500.

4,201,321 new cars in total were sold in Japan in 2022, a fall of 5.6% year-on-year and the fourth consecutive year that the figures have dropped.

Japan has about 38% market share for the mini car category vehicles and this is growing by about 15% per year.

Japan’s per-capita nominal GDP is down to about $35,000 dollars. The USA is at about $75,000 per capita income. Japan has fallen to less than half the per capita GDP of the USA.