Lattice Confinement Fusion Could Melt Through Miles of Ice to Reach Possible Living Oceans on Europa

NASA has funded a phase 1 NIAC (NASA Innovation Advanced Concepts) study to get through about 24 miles (40 kilometers) of ice on Europa and other moons with liquid oceans.
Jupiter’s satellite Europa almost certainly hides a global saltwater ocean beneath its icy surface. Chemistry at the ice surface and ocean-rock interface might provide the building blocks for life, and NASA’s Europa Clipper mission will assess Europa’s habitability.
NASA has a requirement to penetrate the many kilometer-thick ice caps of Icy World Oceans in its search for extraterrestrial life. These worlds, notably Ceres, Enceladus, Pluto and Europa, have ice caps estimated as up to 40 km deep with a liquid water ocean beneath, likely heated by the parent planets tidal forces, or, in the case of Pluto or Ceres, residual radioactive decay. These bodies are unique where space vacuum meets ice, with striated surfaces showing evidence of tectonic activity and strain-induced outgassing.
A heating or boring probe is proposed to access the oceans beneath the icy shelves that will be encountered in these searches. The proposed probe needs to contend with hydrostatic ice and water pressure, provide surface communications, and a sample return to surface. The ice composition, whether containing ammonia or silicate inclusions, its depth and temperature affect the ice phase, structure and density influencing probe travel. Upon reaching the ocean, the probe may encounter extraterrestrial life forms that attempt to metabolize the probe.
Icy World researchers have proposed using a nuclear powered, heated probe. However, rather than require either the plutonium-238 radioisotope heat source or an enriched uranium-235 fission reactor, with significant launch safety costs, we propose making use of the recent Lattice Confinement Fusion source used to efficiently fast-fission either depleted uranium or thorium in a molten lithium matrix. The resulting hybrid fusion fast fission nuclear reactor will be smaller than a traditional fission reactor where a lower mass power source is needed and provide efficient operation with thermal waste heat from reactor heats probe to melt through ice shelf to sub-ice oceans.
Lattice Confinement Fusion Could Melt Through Miles of Ice to Reach Possible Living Oceans on Europa
I think we should put off such a mission until we can obtain more information about what we may be influencing or disrupting. Releasing large amounts of gas by disrupting supercritical gas deposits might destroy what we are looking for. Evidence of biology if it exists may be detectable at cracks in the ice on the surface. Let’s start with that—when it’s more affordable. Remember that while there lots of more wasteful uses of tax dollars, this is still being funded using money taken from hard working people and businesses whose investments employs them.
You don’t have to worry about that; A probe like this isn’t going to produce an open channel to the surface, it’s barely going to have enough power to maintain a fairly thin sheath of melted water around itself, with the ice behind refreezing fairly rapidly.
In fact, the biggest challenge after getting through the ice is sending data back. I favor trailing an optical fiber, for a good high bandwidth connection.
So theres this primitive civilisation down there, stagnant for millions of years. Then suddenly this alien spacecraft drops from the skies, firing a heat ray underneath it and incinerating all before it. When the aliens do finally fight back and defeat the monster, it sprays them all with radioactive material. Its going to be like War Of The Worlds in reverse.
This sort of fusion requires a continual energy input to sustain, it’s incapable of being self-sustaining, of achieving ignition. That’s fine if the energy multiplier is high enough, but I haven’t been able to find anything on how many watts of heat you get out for every watt in.
That’s kind of important. If it’s in the thousands, heck, yeah. If it’s in the single digits, why not just skip it and go with the reactor? And why can’t I find anything discussing this absolutely critical point? Is the answer embarrassing, maybe?
So, let’s see. We’re talking deuterium fusion. The reaction yields 17.6 MeV. In the experiments they used 2.9MeV gamma rays to trigger the reaction. If every gamma ray triggered a reaction, that’s a gain of 6, but that’s highly unlikely. You can also get stripping reactions, which are endothermic, and they don’t say the proportion. And, I suppose, you could get a chain reaction that just peters out, but gets you several fusion reactions first.
So, a worthwhile gain is possible, so is the gain being small enough to be a waste of time. And, again, I’m not seeing anything in the literature saying what multiplier is actually being seen. But, my search was brief; Any info on that score?
I’m afraid this looks an awful lot like NASA’s bad habit of going with the proposal that looks like it will advance technology the most, rather than the proposal that looks like it will most reliably get the job done. That’s a really, really bad habit of theirs, and why their budget is so inefficient at getting things accomplished.
Lattice is the new cold (fusion). However, it works…